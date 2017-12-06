Sarah Huckabee Sanders
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday disputed reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed President Trump's bank records.

"We confirmed that the news reports [that] the special counsel had subpoenaed financial records related to the president are completely false," Sanders said during the daily press briefing.

"No subpoena has been issued or received. We have confirmed this with the bank and other sources. I think this is another example of the media going too far and too fast and we don't see it going in that direction," she said.

Citing an anonymous and unidentified official, Reuters reported earlier Tuesday that Mueller's team had subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank, where Trump is believed to have a line of credit and to have conducted tens of millions of dollars in transactions.


But Sanders said those reports are false and were another example of the news media getting something wrong in the frenzy to report on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Sanders declined to say whether banks should comply with subpoenas for records if they receive them.

"I'm not going to get into hypothetical situations and try to determine everything that could happen," she said. "We know it hasn't happened up until this point and that the reports out were totally false and again the media got ahead of their skis a little bit, pushing and driving that story that wasn't true."

Tuesday's reports came on the heels of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleading guilty last week to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.