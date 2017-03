Peak Stupidity! CNN and Michael Moore claim that Trump leaked his tax returns to distract from Russia and Obamacare

While Rachel Maddow drones on with the coherence of Janet Yellen, losing thousands of viewers by the minute, the MSNBC anchor was promptly scooped not only by the White House which revealed her "secret" one hour in advance, but also by the Daily Beast which reported that its contributor David Cay Johnston had obtained the first two pages of Trump's 2005 federal income tax return, allegedly receiving them in the mail, and posted his "analysts" on his website, DCReport.org According to the documents, Trump and his wife Melania paid $38 million in total income tax, consisting of $5.3 million in regular federal income tax, and an additional $31 million of "alternative minimum tax," or AMT.The White House statement confirmed the finding: "Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required," the White House said in a statement. "That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that."As the Beast notes, 2005 was the year that Trump, then a newly minted reality star, made his last big score as a real-life real estate developer, when he sold two properties, one on Manhattan's west side and one in San Francisco, to Hong Kong investors, accounting for the lion's share of his income that year."It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns," the White House statement concluded. "The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans."But the real story here is that there is no story: what MSNBC confirmed is that Trump made more money than some of his critics said he made in the period in question, and more importantly, that he paid a generous effective income tax rate, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow makes about $7 million annually. We would love to see her tax returns to see where she falls in comparison to Trump.Sadly for Maddow, with this attempt at a "blockbuster" story which has quickly backfired, she may well have killed the great distraction that was the trope of Trump's tax returns, and which the rest of the "resistance" press hammered on every now and then.learly embarrassed by the Maddow nothing burger revelation that Trump's tax returns shows a businessman who paid the legal amount of taxes (and then some) to the US federal government.The liberal left mainstream media is now trying to pivot away from Maddow's embarrassing failure by explaining that it was President Trump who released his own tax returns to "distract" the media from his "ties to Russia".The hole being dug by the fake news mainstream media, the very dumb liberal left, and the very, very dumb Democrat Party is getting deeper and deeper by the day.Michael Moore is now also throwing out this ridiculous claim...The "Russians are behind the tax leaks" madness is already being A/B tested, as Hannity explains...