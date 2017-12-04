Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski is accused of sex crimes dating back to the 70s
DISGRACED movie director Polanski is being investigated by cops over new sex abuse allegations.

Los Angeles Police Department told Sun Online they had launched an "open investigation" into the convicted child rapist - who has been accused of sexually abusing a string of women and children.

It comes after Sun Online revealed seven new accusers had spoken out about how Polanski, 84, had allegedly raped or sexually assaulted them - many of them as children.

They included California artist Marianne Barnard who bravely spoke to Sun Online and accused Polanski of molesting her on a beach in Malibu when she was just ten years old.

She said she had reported the alleged crime to LAPD's sex crime unit in October.

Marianne Barnard

Marianne Barnard, pictured aged ten, says she was sexually abused by Roman Polanski shortly before this photo was taken.
Last month, Mallory Millett, 78, also accused Polanski of attempting to rape her twice in 1970.

The former actress broke her silence after more than 40 years saying he is a "predator" who must pay for his crimes.

And five anonymous women alleged they had been sexually abused by Polanski via Imetpolanski.com, a website set up by women's rights organisation Real Women Real Stories where victims can share their stories.

The women, currently named only as "Jane Does", were aged between nine and 16 when the alleged assaults took place between 1969 and 1976.

LAPD confirmed that Polanski was being investigated as a suspect in a police report but could not give further details due to victim confidentiality.

"Yes there is an open investigation on Roman Polanski," a spokesperson said.

"As of right now I can't confirm if it's the fifth, sixth or seventh victim coming forward.

"We can't release any other information because it's confidential due to the type of crime it is but he is listed as a suspect in a police report and it's an open investigation.

"Of course anyone that comes forward wanting to make a police report listing him as a suspect - it's always going to be investigated."

A total of 11 women have now come forward to accuse Polanski of sex crimes.

Earlier in October, German actress Renate Langer, now 61, filed a complaint to Swiss authorities accusing Polanksi of raping her when she was 15.

Years later, Brit actress Charlotte Lewis accused Polanksi of "forcing" himself on her when she was 16 in 1982.

And a woman named as Robin M reported to authorities in Los Angeles County that she was sexually assaulted by Polanski in 1973 when she was 16.

Back in 1977, Polanski was charged with raping 13-year-old Samantha Geimer.