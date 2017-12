DISGRACED movie director Polanski is being investigated by cops over new sex abuse allegations.Los Angeles Police Department told Sun Online they had launched an "open investigation" into the convicted child rapist - who has been accused of sexually abusing a string of women and children.It comes after Sun Online revealed seven new accusers had spoken out about how Polanski, 84, had allegedly raped or sexually assaulted them -They included California artist Marianne Barnard who bravely spoke to Sun Online and accusedShe said she had reported the alleged crime to LAPD's sex crime unit in October.Last month, Mallory Millett, 78, also accused Polanski of attempting to rape her twice in 1970.The former actress broke her silence after more than 40 years saying he is a "predator" who must pay for his crimes.And five anonymous women alleged they had been sexually abused by Polanski via Imetpolanski.com , a website set up by women's rights organisation Real Women Real Stories where victims can share their stories.The women, currently named only as "Jane Does",LAPD confirmed that Polanski was being investigated as a suspect in a police report but could not give further details due to victim confidentiality."Yes there is an open investigation on Roman Polanski," a spokesperson said."As of right now I can't confirm if it's the fifth, sixth or seventh victim coming forward."We can't release any other information because it's confidential due to the type of crime it is but he is listed as a suspect in a police report and it's an open investigation."Of course anyone that comes forward wanting to make a police report listing him as a suspect - it's always going to be investigated."A total of 11 women have now come forward to accuse Polanski of sex crimes.Earlier in October, German actress Renate Langer, now 61, filed a complaint to Swiss authorities accusingYears later, Brit actress Charlotte Lewis accused Polanksi of "forcing" himself on her when she was 16 in 1982.And a woman named as Robin M reported to authorities in Los Angeles County that she was sexually assaulted byBack in 1977,