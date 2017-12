© Kremlin



Russia and China are building space weapons in order to target U.S. satellites, according to a U.S. general responsible for overseeing military operations in space."They've been building weapons, testing weapons, building weapons to operate from the earth in space, jamming weapons, laser weapons, and they have not kept it secret," said Hyten, the head of US Strategic Command, who oversees all military operations in space, told CNN The general commented that Russia and China were both aware of the U.S.' satellite capabilities and wanted to target them in order to prevent America from being able to use them to detect missiles being used in conflicts.Indeed, given the current tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, the threat to U.S. satellites should be taken seriously, added Rep. Mike Rogers, a member of the House Armed Services Committee who spoke with Hyten at the defense forum."Most folks aren't thinking about the fact that our first way of detecting a launch by North Korea, so that we can turn our radars to start tracking it and start aiming our interceptors to be able to get it in time, is a satellite up there waiting for that heat signature," Rogers said.