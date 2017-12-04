Sanitizing neoliberal deregulatory insanity

Today, 4.3 billion people, nearly two-thirds of the world's population, live on less than $5 a day

Work on your ego, and the corporate world will obediently follow

Inside the wondrous 'ego-to-eco' transformation of Google

Over the last half decade alone, Google's gross carbon emissions have more than doubled.

Google's actual carbon footprint is growing exponentially. Yet environmental certifications, such as that produced by Greenpeace, are being used to sanitize and legitimize this growth.

But it's all okay, because Google got an 'A' certification from Greenpeace.

Stenographic liberal 'journalism'

Stultifying liberal 'philanthropy'

What's clear is that these philanthropic foundations have no real idea what's actually wrong with the existing system, and therefore no clue as to what they should be funding. So they end up funding self-soothing, self-serving ideological nonsense that merely distracts from real solutions

Layer upon layer of self-soothing delusion

The resistance is not failing. The resistance is sowing the confusion by which the extraction juggernaut intensifies. Welcome to the McResistance.

