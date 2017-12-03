Society's Child
Swedish man imprisoned for 'online rape'
Sputnik
Sat, 02 Dec 2017 20:41 UTC
In a case reminiscent of the virtual sex scene from the 1993 Hollywood movie "Demolition Man," a city court in Uppsala ruled that even though Bjorn Samstrom never met his victims in person he was guilty of rape, because Swedish law does not require penetrative intercourse to be considered "rape."
Samstrom is the first person in Sweden to have been convicted of rape for sexual assaults that took place online.
Samstrom was also convicted of child pornography possession and ordered to pay an equivalent of just over $131,000 to victims in Canada, Britain and the US, who were all under age 15 between 2015 and early 2017.
During the 20-day trial the prosecution requested a 10-year jail sentence for Samstrom - Sweden's stiffest sentence for sexual offences.
The conviction, the first of its kind in Sweden and possibly anywhere else in the world, could hopefully encourage other countries to rethink the way they define rape in legislation.
atreides
What a scumbag.2017-12-02T21:02:43Z
How weird! When I saw the title I figured it was something that happened in a game like Sims 4 or other virtual world game.
The title is misleading as this is a pedo blackmailing kids not some fabricated ''cyber rape'' as the title suggests.Also 10 years is extremely lenient,but I wouldn't expect anything else from degenerate sweden.
Snowflake correctly states:
"The title is misleading as this is a pedo blackmailing kids not some fabricated ''cyber rape'' as the title suggests."
This points out what I've noted quite often previously. We don't need all these new laws, (which, by no coincidence, always seem to come up with new ways for the government / PTB et al. to screw over individuals), as there are few - if any - real crimes (by that I mean malum per se)* that occur that weren't crimes 100 years ago.
R.C.
*Contra malum prohibitum, e.g., laws against Pot, prostitution** et al.
** Which has now turned into a federal crime of 'Human Sex Trafficking', though the facts on the ground remain the same.
RC
Rowan Cocoan The more laws the less justice: Marcus Tullius Cicero
They aren't making them to create justice, quite the reverse, but to remove the judgement of your piers from the hands of the people and to enable imperial decree's.
They aren't making them to create justice, quite the reverse, but to remove the judgement of your piers from the hands of the people and to enable imperial decree's.