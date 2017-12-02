Earlier this month, a nude photo of Barton was shared on the internet by a woman with whom he had previously had a consensual relationship with. Barton divorced his second wife in 2015.
Comment: Another WaPo 'sex scandal': Sexually explicit photo of Rep. Joe Barton released online, now under investigation
"I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election in 2018. To the people of the 6th District, thank you for your support and friendship," said Bartonin a statement.
After the image appeared on the internet, Barton apologized to his constituents and said he should have exercised "better judgment." He does not know who released the image.
On Twitter, some lamented that Barton was basically forced into retirement as a victim of "revenge porn." "Revenge porn" is when an incriminating photo is shared online by an ex-relationship as a way to humiliate the person in the photograph.
While Barton definitely should have been more careful with whom he was sexting, it's pretty disturbing that this was used to take down his career. Both himself and the woman were consenting adults in a relationship--he isn't a predator.
