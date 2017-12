he isn't a predator.

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) will not seek another term, he announced on Thursday. Barton had served in the House of Representatives since 1985.Earlier this month, a nude photo of Barton was shared on the internet by a woman with whom he had previously had a consensual relationship with. Barton divorced his second wife in 2015."I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election in 2018. To the people of the 6th District, thank you for your support and friendship," said Barton in a statement.After the image appeared on the internet, Barton apologized to his constituents and said he should have exercised "better judgment." He does not know who released the image.On Twitter, some lamented that Barton was basically forced into retirement as a victim of "revenge porn." "Revenge porn" is when an incriminating photo is shared online by an ex-relationship as a way to humiliate the person in the photograph.