Putin and Stone spoke over a cup of tea

Stone and Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin received Hollywood filmmaker Oliver Stone in the Kremlin on Friday, according to the president's official website.

According to the website, it was a brief meeting. Judging by photos posted, Putin and Stone spoke over a cup of tea.

Earlier this year, the US filmmaker released a documentary about Putin on the basis of numerous interviews with the Russian leader.

"Stone is here in Moscow. It's a private visit, he took part in some conferences," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier. "Considering how many hours they [Putin and Stone] spent together while working on a well-known film, the president decided to take advantage of his [Stone's] visit just to shake hands and ask each other how they are doing."