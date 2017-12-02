Putin and Stone spoke over a cup of teaRussian President Vladimir Putin received Hollywood filmmaker Oliver Stone in the Kremlin on Friday, according to the president's official website.According to the website, it was a brief meeting. Judging by photos posted, Putin and Stone spoke over a cup of tea.Earlier this year, the US filmmaker released a documentary about Putin on the basis of numerous interviews with the Russian leader."Stone is here in Moscow. It's a private visit, he took part in some conferences," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier. "Considering how many hours they [Putin and Stone] spent together while working on a well-known film, the president decided to take advantage of his [Stone's] visit just to shake hands and ask each other how they are doing."