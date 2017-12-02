"Russia's position on the final pacification of the Donbass is very clearly expressed in our draft resolution for the UN Security Council: what can be discussed here? It jas to be adopted," he said.

"Anyone who does not support this initiative does not want peace," Surkov said, "if someone does not need peace in Ukraine, they must be forthright and do not offer different chimerical counterprojects as a distraction "



"Our country is the most effective peacekeeper. This is obvious, it was Russia that stopped a full-scale civil war in Ukraine," the presidential aide said in response to a question about how he plans to convince his negotiating partners in his own right.

"This plan, despite all the difficulties and hiccups, is being consistently carried out," he continued. "The recent support by our president of the proposal of Viktor Medvedchuk (the representative of Kiev in the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group, the leader of the public movement "Ukrainian Choice" - ed.) on the prisoners' exchange is another confirmation of this: Russian ideas are working, so it is unreasonable to reject them."

The Russian draft resolution of the UN Security Council on sending the Organization's contingent to ensure the safety of OSCE observers in the Donbass should not be discussed, but accepted. Such a point ofAccording to him, "Russia has come up with a realistic and realizable peace initiative."Surkov recalled that "the termination of offensive operations by the parties to the conflict, the transformation of the front line into a contact line and in general all the Minsk agreements were".Russia's representation to the United Nations on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 5 sent the Secretary General and the Chairman of the Security Council of the international organization a draft resolution on the deployment in the Donbass of a UN mission to ensure the safety of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's officers. Putin at the same time stressed that the deployment of the UN contingent was possible only after the withdrawal of weapons and with the consent of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.Immediately afterwards, Kiev stated that the format of the mission in the Donbass proposed by the president of the Russian Federation did not suit