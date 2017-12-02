© Sky News/Getty



technology would be a "partial solution" to the Irish border issue.

Labour MP Kate Hoey said Ireland must start looking for "positive" solutions to the Irish border as Brexit talks remain paused until the issue is solved.Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Ms Hoey said: "and looking positive about it. Because we are leaving."So I think the Republic of Ireland should accept that and get on with actually trying to get something that will help people who live in this kind of area who are going to want to go back and forward.Labour MP Kate Hoey said IrelandI'm quite optimistic that we will get a solution that will satisfy everyone"There are all sorts of ways it can be done without any kind of hard border. So I'm quite optimistic that we will get a solution that will satisfy everyone."Ms Hoey also ripped into Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and said she was "disappointed" that he has not been helpful in moving forward talks to the second stage.Ms Hoey referenced Bertie Ahern and said his solutions to Brexit were "technical" and could be a workable solution.Ireland's EU commissioner Phil Hogan told the Observer that Ireland will "play tough to the end" in Brexit negotiations.But International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the Irish border issue cannot be resolved until there is a trade agreement in place.Speaking to Sky News, Mr Fox said: "Until we get into discussions with the EU on the end state that will be very difficult, so the quicker we can do that the better, and we are still in a position where the EU doesn't want to do that."