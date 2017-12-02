© Reuters/ Clodagh Kilcoyne



The British negotiating team has been careering towards a cliff-edge 'no-deal' Brexit from the European Union (EU) for months. Finally it looks like someone has got them back on track.As a crucial December 14-15 European Council meeting looms, Downing Street is rumored to have backed down and made offers on the three key areas, including a £60 billion ($71 billion) payoff for the divorce bill. The frontier between the Republic and Northern Ireland remains an unresolved issue.The topic is tricky, though. There remains no functioning executive in Stormont meaning any agreement could yet fall through.Following nods of approval in Belfast, sources from Brussels said a transition deal would be"ready in principle" by January. Barnier has indicated he could soon be ready to make an offer for a transition period, to slow down the Brexit process and stop a cliff-edge Brexit wherein the split happens all at once."If real 'sufficient progress' is actually made, the European council will be able to open the discussion a possible transitional period," the Frenchman told a conference in Berlin."Then the member states will define in 2018 the framework of this new partnership with the UK."May's team is reportedly expecting an offer for transition time in January.