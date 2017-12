© Philippe Wojazer / Reuters



'It's your president who should deal with electricity'

So, he went to repair the air conditioning

'You owe French soldiers your applause'

to applaud them!"

'Who are the traffickers? They are Africans'

'Civilizational' problems & '7-8 children per woman'

Joke about death boats from Comoros

'If you are not in danger, go back to your country'

If you are not in danger, you should go back to your country

French President Emmanuel Macron is on an African tour, presenting himself as the leader of a new generation that will not lecture Africans. Nevertheless, he has been handing out quite a bit of advice, and not all of it went down well.Speaking with students of the University of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, the French leader said that the tradition of African nations reproaching France whenever something goes wrong should come to an end.But I do not want to deal with electricity in universities in Burkina Faso," Macron said, and the audience reacted with laughter and applause. Warmed up by the response, the French leader carried on. "," a smiling Macron said, pointing to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was listening to Macron's speech from the same stage.At this point, Kabore suddenly stood up and left the room. "," Macron said as the president was leaving. Kabore did not comment on Macron's statement on Twitter, but tweeted that he only had "positive" memories regarding the visit.A video posted by Macron on Twitter leaves out his "air conditioning" comments addressed to Kabore. However, social media has been flooded with the 'full version' of Macron's speech.Macron's former presidential rival, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, criticized his behavior in Burkina Faso. "," he told Europe1 radio.Another comment that caused controversy was also made at Ouagadougou University. A female student wondered why the number of French soldiers in her country surpassed the number of freshmen from Burkina Faso in France."Imagine that you are a young woman living in Angouleme, France," Macron, who claims to have been raised as a leader on the speeches of Nelson Mandela, said. "She has never seen Ouagadougou. She may not even have heard of Ouagadougou. And her younger brother fighting alongside French troops died last month to save you. And you? You don't have a younger brother who is currently fighting on Belgian or French soil."The comment divided people on Twitter, with some praising Macron, and others saying that French soldiers often abuse the population of Burkina Faso rather than protecting it.Macron also lost his temper in Burkina Faso when he was asked about human trafficking.Macron continued: "Burkina Faso is the first stop on Macron's first African tour. He will next try to reset French relations with Ivory Coast and Ghana.Speaking in Hamburg in June, Macron created a social media stir after saying that Africa hadand one of its main challenges was women having too many children.he said.Following his speech, critics lashed out at the French leader, accusing him of colonialist and racist views towards Africans.While giving a speech in Brittany in June, Macron ironically compared fishing boats to boats used to transport migrants from the former French colony of Comoros in horrible conditions.Kwassa-kwassa doesn't always mean a fishing canoe, but people who die each year while trying to reach the French overseas territory of Mayotte, a major destination for illegal migrants.Comoran Foreign Minister Mohamed Bacar Dossar called Macron's migrant boat joke "shocking" and "scornful," and demanded a public apology. The Elysée Palace later issued a statement, saying that Macron's "unfortunate" comment was "inadvertently" hurtful.In November, speaking at a charity event in Paris, the French president was confronted by a Moroccan woman who asked for asylum. The woman said that her visa had expired but her parents live in France. The president, however, was not in the mood for charity, as he said that," Macron told the woman. "You are not in danger in Morocco. I cannot give French papers to everyone who doesn't have them. How would I deal with the people who are already here and can't find a job?"