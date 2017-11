Attacks and protest

Emmanuel Macron's visit to Africa has been tainted not only by attacks and protest on his first stop in Burkina Faso. The president of the African nation apparently wasn't so much into French humor either, leaving the room during Macron's speech at a local university.Meeting with the students of the University of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the French leaderThe tradition of African nations reproaching France in case if something goes wrong should also be broken, he said, adding that the students spoke to him "as if he were a president of Burkina Faso" when complaining about the poor state of the university.the French president said. "But I do not want to deal with electricity in universities in Burkina Faso," Macron added, smiling. Apparently warmed up by a mix of laughter, applause and whistling in the audience, he carried on. "It is the work of the president [of Burkina Faso]," he said, pointing at president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was listening to Macron's speech from the same stage.At this point, Kabore suddenly stood up and left the room. "He's leaving... Stay there! So, he went to repair the air conditioning," Macron shouted after the African state leader. The video posted on Macron's Twitter account has been edited to exclude his comments addressed to Kabore.Social media users reacted with saying the French leader "disrespected" his counterpart, having displayed "arrogance" and "immaturity." "Imagine a foreign country president having such an attitude in France and say the same thing to Macron," a Twitter user pointed out Hours before the French delegation arrived in Burkina Faso, two unknown hooded assailants on a motorcycle propelled a hand grenade at a bus carrying French troops. The attackers missed their intended target and wounded three civilians instead.The French president acknowledged the incident, but tried to downplay it, shifting the focus on the persisting terrorist insurgency in the country instead of stationed French troops. "It's only a grenade, I don't forget the deaths your people had to suffer yesterday, and in the weeks and months before," Macron said during a press conference at Burkina Faso's presidential palace."And they are victims of what? Not of a reaction to a visit by France's President. They are the victims of terrorism, of the deadly obscurantist terrorism against which we are all fighting with determination," he added.. Macron was not in the convoy at the moment of the attack, as the president was meeting with his Burkina Faso's counterpart Roch Marc Kabore, according to Macron's spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit."A vehicle from the delegation was the target of stone-throwing," the spokesman said in a tweet. "But we're not talking about hundreds of attackers or loads of cars destroyed."Students were protesting near the university where Macron was giving his speech. The rally participants chanted "Down with imperialism" and carried banners reading "French troops - out of Burkina Faso, out of Africa" and "No French bases in Burkina & Africa."Burkina Faso is not an exception, where French contingent participates in the anti-terrorism Operation Barkhane, which commenced back in 2014.