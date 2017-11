© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday EU leaders were pondering to crack down collectively on people's smugglers in Libya, in an interview with a local news network."We are proposing to take police and military action. We are not waging war but this is a country in a political transition," he told France 24.Libya is one of the main transit countries for migrants . According to UN figures, 90 percent of migrants, who cross the Mediterranean to Europe depart from Libya. The civil war in Libya, as well as the unstable situation in the region, have brought the humanitarian situation in the country to a critical state. Over a million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Libya.