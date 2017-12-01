Lauer bit the dust after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct. It is not an isolated incident.
Comment: Ironic: Matt Lauer, who leaked Trump's 'access Hollywood' tape, fired over sexual harassment
President Trump couldn't resist the opportunity to respond to the news.
The Republican president challenged NBC to fire its top executives for posting fake news.
Trump tweeted, "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!"
Then he went there...
Trump lashed out at MSNBC's Joe Scarborough of 'Morning Joe' and brought up the mysterious death of his Congressional aide from when he was a Republican Congressman in 2001.
Trump was referencing the mysterious death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in Scarborough's Florida office in July 2001.
The Associated Press reported:
Preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office showed no foul play or any outward indication of suicide, said Police Chief Steve Hogue.Scarborough has denied any involvement in the intern's death.
Authorities identified the woman as Lori Klausutis of Niceville. She had worked for Scarborough since May 1999, said Mick Serrano, press secretary for the congressman.
Comment: True Pundit, on why we should doubt that Klausutis's death was an accident:
Why should we doubt the finding of an accidental death in the Lori Klausutis case? Here are several reasons:
The nature of the head trauma does not suggest an accidental death - According to a report from American Politics Journal (APJ), Dr. Michael Berkland, medical examiner, determined that Klausutis had an undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia that caused her to faint and hit her head on a desk in Scarborough's office. Reports APJ
The fainting story does not add up - What is the likelihood that an apparently healthy woman, who ran marathons, would faint and hit her head on a desk in such a way that would cause death? It's pretty unlikely, our research indicates. Reports APJ
A report at onlinejournal.com, stated that such a fall in a healthy person is unlikely to cause death. Berkland's determination of an accidental death, however, brought the investigation to a virtual halt.
The medical examiner had a troubled history - Before moving to Florida, Dr. Berkland had practiced in Kansas City, Missouri. His time there ended in controversy.
Jennifer Van Bergen, writing at Truthout, provides a summary of the oddities surrounding Lori Klausutis's death:
* The congressman (an ardent and vocal supporter of G.W., by the way) resigns only six months after re-election, just prior to his aide's death. The reason: amid rumors of marital infidelity, the recently-divorced husband wants to spend more time with his sons.
* A medical examiner who had his license revoked in another state. Why? He lost it falsifying autopsies.
* The medical examiner's supervisor had contributed thousands of dollars to the congressman's election campaign.
* Contradictory reports about whether there is a visible head injury or not.
* A medical conclusion that contains several inconsistencies. First, that Mrs. Klausutis, who was a marathon runner, died of a cardiac arrhythmia. Second, that although she had suffered a fractured skull and a "contracoup" bruise on the opposite side of the brain, the injury could not possibly have been caused by a physical assault.
* Then there's the question of whether the office was locked and the lights were on. One report says the door was locked and the lights were off; another report says the door was unlocked and the lights were on.
The Morning Joe host responded to President Trump's tweet Wednesday morning.
"Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump's bizarre tweets. He is not well," Scarborough tweeted.
Comment: This might be interesting if the following report had any truth to it:
White House infighting? Roger Stone claims Jared Kushner is leaking information to fake news anchor Joe Scarborough
