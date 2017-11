© AP Foto / Evan Vucci

Preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office showed no foul play or any outward indication of suicide, said Police Chief Steve Hogue.



Authorities identified the woman as Lori Klausutis of Niceville. She had worked for Scarborough since May 1999, said Mick Serrano, press secretary for the congressman.

President Trump unleashed on fake news Wednesday morning after it was announced NBC fired Matt Lauer.Lauer bit the dust after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct . It is not an isolated incident.President Trump couldn't resist the opportunity to respond to the news.The Republican president challenged NBC to fire its top executives for posting fake news.Trump tweeted, "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!"Then he went there...Trump was referencing the mysterious death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in Scarborough's Florida office in July 2001.The Associated Press reported Scarborough has denied any involvement in the intern's death.The Morning Joe host responded to President Trump's tweet Wednesday morning."Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump's bizarre tweets. He is not well," Scarborough tweeted.