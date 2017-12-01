© Jackie Carpenter via 9News



Mother Nature loves to demonstrate that, even if you happen to be the most seasoned of outdoors enthusiasts, she still has the ability to blow your mind ... if you're lucky enough to stand in exactly the right spot, at precisely the right time. Now look at the trippy cloud formation captured above Arvada, Colorado on November 23, 2017 and tell me what you see.WOW! that really looks like a movie where somebody get's sucked up by a telescopic giant trunk in a alien spaceship.Or was somebody really thirsty? You can almost read the shape of a nipple in this weird cloud.Or is this mysterious cloud just another optical illusion?Both clouds below were captured on the same day... Just some more pictures from different views... And you can actually see two clouds:In any cases, I haven't seen any cloud formations like this in my whole life! What about you?