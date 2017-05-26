© vk.com
Amazing lenticular clouds over Syktyvkar, Russia on May 18th 2017 have been shared on vk.com social media service.

© vk.com

Lenticular clouds (Altocumulus lenticularis) are stationary lens-shaped clouds that form in the troposphere, normally in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction.

Typically they form when strong winds drive moisture droplets up the steep slope of mountain formations or other topographic barriers. These droplets then condense into clouds, creating these fascinating UFO-like shapes in the sky.

Bright colours (called iridescence) are sometimes seen along the edge of lenticular clouds.

© vk.com
© vk.com