Earth Changes
Bizarre cloud formation seen over Michoacán, Mexico
Daily Mail, UK
Sun, 29 Jan 2017 17:17 UTC
A cloud, shaped like the arm and hand of a giant, was spotted in the town of Uruapan in the western Mexican state of Michoacan - and had residents debating whether it was a sign from above.
One, named 'Anastacisa', wrote: 'This looks like a palm of a hand stretching down with the fingers touching. It is like it is a Holy hand' while another, going by the name 'Orlisz', added: 'There looks like there is a Holy light shining on it, like a halo.'
Footage shows a man driving along in his car and recording the cloud on what is believed to be a mobile phone.
You can see the grey cloud in the odd shape with an orange light near the middle. Experts have since chimed in to say they believe the phenomenon is a 'vapour mark' which is around a kilometre in length. They added the clouds could be the start of a number of cloud formations.
One said: 'The name for this rare type of cloud is lenticular cloud, this is a stationary lens-shaped cloud that forms in the troposphere, normally in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction.'
But other netizens had other views on what it could be. Online viewer 'Nosoypersona' said: 'Poor Mexico! It looks like it is being invaded by aliens.' Another, named 'Lucadifassio' agreed: 'You can see clearly a UFO. It is like Independence Day 3. The Mexican version.'
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bizarre cloud formation seen over Michoacán, Mexico
- Flashback: Stephen Cohen: If Trump tries to mend relations with Russia, the Establishment will oppose him fiercely
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Best of the Web: 16 Fake News Stories Mainstream Media Has Run Since Trump's Election
- US may designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group after surge in diplomatic meetings
- Rep. Thomas Massie introduces bill 'to abolish Dept of Education'
- Trump hails Erdogan as strategic partner and NATO ally
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Best of the Web: Hidden in plain sight: Do psychopaths run the world?
- US state-sponsored Russian-language 'alternative' news channel launched in Prague to spread fake news
- Acting appropriately? Cops sick K9 on 81 y.o. grandma cleaning her shed
- Paris Metro: Eight injured in fire following a loud explosion
- Archaeologists set to search ancient Covenant site and temple of Baal
- On the road to 5G: New technology being pushed with no safety testing
- Change in sense of humour can be early signal of dementia
- Red dwarf flares jeopardize habitability of planet Proxima b
- New Arizona law will allow cops to fine and jail car passengers for not carrying identification
- Propaganda alert: Amnesty International's report on Syria's Saydnaya prison executions lacks evidence
- Dirty Vaccines: Every human vaccine tested in new study was contaminated with metals and debris
- Arab rights group documents Israeli online incitement towards Arabs doubling in 2016
- Flashback: Stephen Cohen: If Trump tries to mend relations with Russia, the Establishment will oppose him fiercely
- Best of the Web: 16 Fake News Stories Mainstream Media Has Run Since Trump's Election
- US may designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group after surge in diplomatic meetings
- Rep. Thomas Massie introduces bill 'to abolish Dept of Education'
- Trump hails Erdogan as strategic partner and NATO ally
- Best of the Web: Hidden in plain sight: Do psychopaths run the world?
- US state-sponsored Russian-language 'alternative' news channel launched in Prague to spread fake news
- Propaganda alert: Amnesty International's report on Syria's Saydnaya prison executions lacks evidence
- Arab rights group documents Israeli online incitement towards Arabs doubling in 2016
- The media, Steve Bannon and the second civil war
- BBC uses their own propaganda to accuse WikiLeaks of being 'Russian propaganda'
- Furious Putin accuses Merkel of complicity in Kiev's 'destructive acts,' demands she take action
- Trump: 'Bad high school student' would understand travel ban
- Putin the mediator: Mending the US-Turkey relationship
- Homeland Security Chief John Kelly falls on sword over chaotic travel ban rollout
- Sorry, media, Mr. Trump has already won his war with you because no president will ever again play by your rules
- Churkin: Trump's tensions with Iran, China - an emotional reaction overriding reason
- Notorious neocon Elliott Abrams under consideration for Deputy Secretary of State
- U.S. needs to stop lying about Crimea
- U.S. Army prepares for war in America's streets
- Acting appropriately? Cops sick K9 on 81 y.o. grandma cleaning her shed
- Paris Metro: Eight injured in fire following a loud explosion
- New Arizona law will allow cops to fine and jail car passengers for not carrying identification
- Big brother is watching! UK teachers wearing body cams to film misbehaving pupils
- Surveillance State: Major U.S. cities have mobile spy tools that can transfer a lifetime of data from your pocket to a police lab
- Melania Trump sues Daily Mail for $150mn after falsely reporting she 'once worked for escort service'
- USDA quietly removes animal welfare inspection reports; documents only accessible through Freedom of Information Act requests
- Homeschooling your child in New York City may earn you a visit from CPS for neglect
- Mark Zuckerberg funds research firm in bid to develop mind-reading brain implants
- Falling into a 'Facebook hole': How perception of time is altered when we go online
- Orchestrated chaos? Police ordered to stand down as provocateurs incite Berkeley riots
- Top German agency orders all refugees fingerprinted to fight 'benefit fraud'
- Explosion hits chemical plant in Tongling, East China
- First 'killer-clown' prankster jailed in UK
- Donetsk commander Givi killed in terrorist attack
- Fourth night of violence in Paris suburbs amid allegations of police rape and brutality
- Was Buffalo, NY mom Kiarre Harris jailed over homeschooling decision?
- Hackers "linked to ISIS" attack UK health services websites
- Northwestern University investigating alleged sexual assaults and drugging at frat houses
- Investigation launched after headless swan found in Exeter Quayside, UK
- 2,000-year-old skeleton discovered in famous Antikythera shipwreck
- Frisland and Iceland: A tale of two islands
- The Lady of Elche: a mysterious limestone bust found in 1897 on a private estate at La Alcudia, Spain
- Anthropologists uncover 38,000-year-old engravings - considered art by 'Old Masters'
- CIA spooks used PSI to scout Mars, spy on Martians
- Greek archaelogist says he has found Aristotle's tomb
- Hundreds of ancient earthworks resembling Stonehenge found in Brazil's Amazon rainforest
- Finding Frisland and the Zeno map
- German lover fueled SAS co-founder Jock Lewes' brief flirtation with Nazism
- Leicester, UK: Archaeological evidence of Roman past discovered, mosaic and underfloor heating
- Auroch carved in stone paints picture of Europe's early human culture
- Abu Dhabi archaeologists unearth rare, well-preserved 7,500 year-old Stone Age house
- Keros Island in Greece played an important role in antiquity
- 7,700-year-old skeletons of two women found in a Russian cave turn out to be closely related to the modern population
- Researchers unearth 12,000yo male skeleton containing prostate stones
- Scientists discover giant lost continent hidden beneath island of Mauritius
- What Smedley Butler Found Out in Haiti
- 13th century boy who preserved his homework on birch bark
- Rare dinosaur prints found in B.C., Canada
- 16th century pendant engraved with Tudor rose found at building site near Kremlin
- Archaeologists set to search ancient Covenant site and temple of Baal
- Red dwarf flares jeopardize habitability of planet Proxima b
- Stargazer's triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night
- Anonymous no more: Google's new AI system unscrambles pixelated faces
- Genetic study of North Americans suggests we are even more diverse than we thought
- The reasons why, once we start worrying, some of us just can't stop
- Longest ever personality study finds no correlation between measures taken at age 14 and age 77
- 7500-year-old solar event recorded in tree rings
- Cause of noises made by meteors found
- New study reports massive Mars volcano erupted for 2 billion years
- Black hole's feeding frenzy is breaking records
- Discovery: Mysterious white dwarf pulsar
- New artificial intelligence wrist device reads tone of conversations
- Ankara mayor warns of technology triggering man-made earthquakes
- Scientists find one of the largest known dinosaur footprints in Gobi Desert
- Ice, ice maybe: Mars discovery baffles scientists, suggests liquid water impossible
- Mesmerizing NASA image shows clouds carved by 'gravity waves'
- Bacterial tribalism: Families of bacteria kill unrelated cells to protect their territory
- The newest micro air vehicle, Bat Bot, can fly autonomously
- Comet 45P approaches Earth - Closest approach on Feb. 11th
- Bizarre cloud formation seen over Michoacán, Mexico
- State of Emergency declared in Louisiana as tornadoes destroy homes and flip trucks (photos, videos)
- Outgassing? Man dies after hydrogen sulfide gets into water supply in Iceland
- Boar attacks elderly man in Odisha, India
- Menacing funnel cloud photographed in Rio last night - No tornado, storm or even rain was reported
- Gaping Sinkhole Opens Near Australian PM's Home
- Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted in skies over Humberston, UK
- Thousands of dead honey bees wash ashore on Naples, Florida beach
- Warning issued to stay off roads as heavy rain causes flooding in Fiji
- Thickest snowfall in 25 years for Kashmir Valley, India
- About 20 dead pelicans and gannets found at Caswell Beach, North Carolina
- Rare 'snownado' forms on Scottish mountain
- 6.3 earthquake strikes off southern Pakistan
- Major slide blocks Highway 17, thousands without power, flooding reported in Santa Cruz, CA from 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 'I've never seen it go over Highway 9' - San Lorenzo River rising to major flood state between Santa Cruz and Felton, California
- 'Never seen anything like it': Intense thunderstorms soak Sydney, dumping as much rain in an hour as fell in all of January
- Winter weather alerts issued for 23 states as U.S. braces for severe storms
- Four of Iceland's volcanoes are priming to erupt - Katla, Hekla, Bárðarbunga, and Grímsvötn
- Man struck by lightning bolt and killed while fighting grassfire near Mudgee, Australia
- Over 60 cm of snow hits British Columbia's southern interior; daily snowfall record for several communities
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- On the road to 5G: New technology being pushed with no safety testing
- Dirty Vaccines: Every human vaccine tested in new study was contaminated with metals and debris
- US scientists-drinking from plastic bottles while pregnant may lead to child obesity
- Total recall: the people who never forget
- Better than botox: The benefits of niacin for skincare
- Russian Academy of Sciences claims homeopathy is 'pseudoscience'
- The importance of informed consent: You might be in a medical experiment and not even know it
- Health freedom and the government's real war on natural health
- Why we have to work harder today to avoid weight gain compared to 30 years ago
- More evidence that exercise is not the key to weight control
- How therapeutic use of full-spectrum light can improve your health
- Inhale Himalayan pink salt to help remove mucus, bacteria and toxins from your lungs
- Endocrine disruptors: Weapons of mass feminization
- Common pesticides are found in majority of human umbilical cords and harm endangered species
- Suffering from Metabolic Syndrome? Daily dark chocolate therapy is recommended
- First study of its kind shows that major depression can be reversed with dietary changes
- GMO apples: Coming soon to a store near you
- Flashback: Research suggests: Modern parenting may hinder brain development
- The war against Cholesterol has always been total rubbish
- Metallic and unidentifiable foreign bodies found in vaccine samples
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Change in sense of humour can be early signal of dementia
- 90-Year-Old's advice to combat loneliness
- Music stimulates same area of brain as sex and drugs
- Study: The human empathy connection to dogs and their facial expressions
- Mirror-touch synesthesia: Some really do feel for others
- The best treatment for anxiety and stress is meditation
- The science of being a hero
- The one word that can ruin an apology
- Having a purpose in life makes you healthier
- Near death experience reports include timeless review of life and other perspectives
- Loneliness actually hurts us on a cellular level
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
- How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
- New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
Quote of the Day
Genghis Khan is, without doubt, the greatest military genius and leader in history. Alexander and Caesar seem petty before him.
Recent Comments
Facebook is no longer a happy place to send kitten pictures to your friends. Facebook has become a snarling politically fueled rage machine,...
this i have thought for quite a while: "All of a sudden the term psychopath seems no longer sufficient. Are such people, the system they...
The psychopath and his cousin the sociopath are lauded, made criminal or ignored in the US. In some cases they are used as the demon, the...
I've managed to somehow screw the second link, Here it is again [Link]
She should sue. As an American tax payer, knowing that nothing short of a miracle will stop our brutish police force, I can find no better use of...
Bizarre cloud formation seen over Michoacán, MexicoOdd-shaped clouds have sparked a social media storm in Mexico where weird formations in the have left people confused. A cloud, shaped like the arm and hand of a giant, was spotted in the town of...