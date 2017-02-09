© Via YouTube/Quadratin Noticias TV

Odd-shaped clouds have sparked a social media storm in Mexico where weird formations in the have left people confused.A cloud, shaped like the arm and hand of a giant, was spotted in the town of Uruapan in the western Mexican state of Michoacan - and had residents debating whether it was a sign from above.One, named 'Anastacisa', wrote: 'This looks like a palm of a hand stretching down with the fingers touching. It is like it is a Holy hand' while another, going by the name 'Orlisz', added: 'There looks like there is a Holy light shining on it, like a halo.'Footage shows a man driving along in his car and recording the cloud on what is believed to be a mobile phone.You can see the grey cloud in the odd shape with an orange light near the middle. Experts have since chimed in to say they believe the phenomenon is a 'vapour mark' which is around a kilometre in length. They added the clouds could be the start of a number of cloud formations.One said: 'The name for this rare type of cloud is lenticular cloud, this is a stationary lens-shaped cloud that forms in the troposphere, normally in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction.'But other netizens had other views on what it could be. Online viewer 'Nosoypersona' said: 'Poor Mexico! It looks like it is being invaded by aliens.' Another, named 'Lucadifassio' agreed: 'You can see clearly a UFO. It is like Independence Day 3. The Mexican version.'