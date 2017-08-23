© Twitter/folhadoestado
Lenticular 'fireball' cloud over Teixeira de Freitas, Brazil
In the second week of August, South America experienced colossal movements of water, where the Brazil / Uruguay side ocean levels receded as much as 30 meters, while on the Chile side waves of 5-7 meters magically appeared out of nowhere. Add into this rain delayed sugar crops and strange lenticular cloud formations and we really need to look at century long cycles to explain this.


Sources