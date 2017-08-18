© João Paulo Magalhães

Residents of a Brazilian town were stunned by the appearance of a strange, menacing-looking cloud Thursday evening, leading some to wonder if it spelled the beginning of something far more sinister.João Paulo Magalhães captured the cloud in all its glory at 5pm in the city of Teixeira de Freitas, in the extreme south of the Brazilian state of Bahia.Magalhães said while the "very unusual" cloud remained only about, people were worried it would form a tornado."It really looked like the entrance to a meteorite or something," he said.Other residents posted pictures of the freaky phenomenon, some calling it the "work of God".