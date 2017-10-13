© Alexander Cahlenstein
Australian police believe a missing pensioner was killed and eaten by a crocodile, after finding her clothes and walking stick on a riverbank close to the residential home where she was living.

Police and wildlife officers in Port Douglas, north of Cairns in Queensland, are setting traps for a large crocodile which they believe ate a pensioner who wandered off by herself from a residential care facility.

Anne Cameron, 79, was last seen at the residential home in Port Douglas, north of Cairns, on Tuesday afternoon. Believed to be a dementia sufferer, police think she left the premises after becoming disorientated.

​The emergency services have found clothing and a walking stick with Cameron's name on it close to a crocodile-infested creek. They also found some human remains further away and are awaiting the results of forensic tests.​

​"We strongly suspect now that there has been involvement of a crocodile attack given the location of those items and the human remains located close to a watercourse," acting police inspector Ed Lukin told Australian Associated Press.

Michael Joyce, wildlife director at Queensland's Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, said that the authorities were planning to employ a helicopter search for the animal, after surveillance on foot and on water hadn't managed to locate it.

​"We are looking for a relatively large animal, greater than three metres, showing a level of boldness and sunning itself for large periods of time," Joyce said.

Cameron had only been staying at the care home for eight or nine days when she went missing. The owners of the facility have not commented on how she managed to leave its care, but say she was not a resident of the "special care secure unit" where residents can be placed on medical advice.