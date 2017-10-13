© AFP 2017/ ILYAS AKENGIN



Turkish soldiers, including special forces, and 30 armored vehicles entered Idlib on Thursday night as part of de-escalation zones deal.Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced new operation in Syria. He said that Turkey plans to further enhance steps in providing safety in Idlib.Idlib province is one of the four de-escalation zones unveiled in May by the participants in the Astana negotiations, which includes Russia, Iran and Turkey. The three countries are guaranteeing the ceasefire regime in Syria. Three other de-escalation zones are currently operating in south-western Syria, eastern Ghouta (suburbs of Damascus) and northern Homs province.