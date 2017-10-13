© AFP 2017/ ILYAS AKENGIN
Turkish soldiers stand near armored vehicles during a demonstration in support of the Turkish army's Idlib near the Turkey-Syria border near Reyhanli, Hatay, on October 10, 2017
Turkish soldiers, including special forces, and 30 armored vehicles entered Idlib on Thursday night as part of de-escalation zones deal.

According to Turkish General Staff, Turkish Armed Forces, operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone to observe ceasefire, ensure humanitarian aid deliveries and to create conditions for the population to return to their homes, began setting up their observation posts on October 12, within the framework of agreements reached in Astana.


Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced new operation in Syria. He said that Turkey plans to further enhance steps in providing safety in Idlib.


Idlib province is one of the four de-escalation zones unveiled in May by the participants in the Astana negotiations, which includes Russia, Iran and Turkey. The three countries are guaranteeing the ceasefire regime in Syria. Three other de-escalation zones are currently operating in south-western Syria, eastern Ghouta (suburbs of Damascus) and northern Homs province.