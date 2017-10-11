© AP



Russia will strongly oppose any attempts to politicize the chemical dossier, the top diplomat saidRussia will quash the attempts to blame the Syrian government for the incidents with the use of chemical weapons in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem on Wednesday.Lavrov said.The attempts continue as part of the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council to "politicize the situation around the Syrian settlement and put forward one-sided accusations," Russia's top diplomat said.He also plans to discuss cooperation of delegations from the two countries at international venues, including in New York and Geneva.The Russian foreign minister also welcomed joint success of the two countries in the war on terror.he said.At the beginning of talks with Muallem, Lavrov recalled that "certain decisions" were reached on Tuesday at a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.