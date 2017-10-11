Puppet Masters
Russia may order reduction in US diplomats in Russia as response to seizure of Russian diplomatic property in US
Sputnik
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 17:05 UTC
A senior Russian diplomat stated that Moscow may demand real parity in the number of US and Russian diplomats, which would entail a US diplomatic mission staff cut to 300 people or less.
"As for the response, we've said, including in public, that in diplomacy there is an inviolable principle of reciprocity, and Americans know this very well. If they behaved in this way, it means they agree that we can act in kind with their foreign institutions in Russia. With regards to specific measures, we will consider them, and if necessary, they will be applied," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America Department Georgiy Borisenko said in an exclusive interview.
Moscow has not abandoned its intention to file a lawsuit with a the US court over the situation around the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America Department Georgiy Borisenko said.
"No, we have not abandoned anything at all. In line with the instruction of the Russian president, we are working actively on this. There are US lawyers who are ready to interact with us. But this is a slow process. In any case, the statute of limitations here is quite solid, so there is no hurry. We work methodically, consistently, select materials in order to maximally substantiate our lawsuit. When everything is ready, it will be filed," Borisenko said.
In early August, the United States introduced its newest package of anti-Russian sanctions; after that, Russia declared that the diplomatic presence of the United States in Russia would be reduced from 755 people to 455 to coincide with the number of consular personnel that Russia had in US.
Starting from August, the Russian Foreign Ministry suspended the access of US Embassy employees to several homes in the Moscow neighborhood of Serebryany Bor and a warehouse in response to Washington's strengthening of anti-Russian sanctions.
On September 2, at the request of US authorities, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in Washington and New York were closed. After that, the buildings were searched. Washington said that this step was in response to Moscow's decision to reduce the size of the US diplomatic staff in Russia. Russia called these actions an unfriendly step and pledged to sue the US authorities over the situation.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the US searches of Russian diplomatic property were outrageous and violated international law.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Syrian FM Walid Muallem to RT: US-led coalition 'annihilates Syrian people, protects ISIS'
- Power corrupts - Despots and predators are attracted by it
- Spain's crackdown on Catalonia highlights remnants of fascist past
- Lavrov: Russia to counter allegations that Damascus used chemical weapons
- Charlottesville, VA schools placed on lockdown after Las Vegas-style shooting threat
- Russian senator Frantz Klintsevich says US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria
- At terrorists' door: RT's Murad Gazdiev caught in fierce fight against ISIS in Syria
- Weinstein fallout: Kim Dotcom proposes creating secure website to allow victims of Hollywood elite to document abuse and seek damages
- Russia may order reduction in US diplomats in Russia as response to seizure of Russian diplomatic property in US
- Like the mythical monster Hydra: Some plants grow bigger while boosting chemical defenses when clipped
- The 7 threats of EMF technology
- ISIS reportedly makes agreement with Kurdish forces to evacuate Raqqa
- 'Freedom of navigation' operation: US destroyer challenges Beijing's 'excessive maritime claims' in South China Sea - UPDATE: Beijing sends frigate & jets to warn off US destroyer
- Crimean gov't official: Russia's sovereignty over Crimea cannot be questioned by other states
- Holy Grail of art rediscoveries: Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' portrait expected to fetch up to $100M at auction
- Supreme Court dismisses appeals court challenge to Trump's travel ban
- China could shatter petrodollar, compel Saudi Arabia to use yuan
- Environmentalists damage environment as much as anyone else, according to study
- Austrian UN envoy: The JCPOA deal will stand even if US pulls out
- NYT's video editor brags about slanting Trump coverage, Comey connection
- Syrian FM Walid Muallem to RT: US-led coalition 'annihilates Syrian people, protects ISIS'
- Power corrupts - Despots and predators are attracted by it
- Spain's crackdown on Catalonia highlights remnants of fascist past
- Lavrov: Russia to counter allegations that Damascus used chemical weapons
- Russian senator Frantz Klintsevich says US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria
- At terrorists' door: RT's Murad Gazdiev caught in fierce fight against ISIS in Syria
- Russia may order reduction in US diplomats in Russia as response to seizure of Russian diplomatic property in US
- ISIS reportedly makes agreement with Kurdish forces to evacuate Raqqa
- 'Freedom of navigation' operation: US destroyer challenges Beijing's 'excessive maritime claims' in South China Sea - UPDATE: Beijing sends frigate & jets to warn off US destroyer
- Crimean gov't official: Russia's sovereignty over Crimea cannot be questioned by other states
- Supreme Court dismisses appeals court challenge to Trump's travel ban
- China could shatter petrodollar, compel Saudi Arabia to use yuan
- Austrian UN envoy: The JCPOA deal will stand even if US pulls out
- NYT's video editor brags about slanting Trump coverage, Comey connection
- Liberal media's worst nightmare: Poll shows vast majority of Americans agree with Trump on immigration
- Catalonian President takes the high road by extending olive branch to Madrid
- Redirecting attention: Blaming Russia for US problems raises risk of not seeing the enemy within
- US offers multi-million reward for tips leading to capture of Hezbollah senior military commanders
- Putin issues caution over cryptocurrencies, Russian government introduces regulation over mining and circulation
- Best of the Web: Secret Pentagon report reveals West saw ISIS as strategic asset
- Charlottesville, VA schools placed on lockdown after Las Vegas-style shooting threat
- Weinstein fallout: Kim Dotcom proposes creating secure website to allow victims of Hollywood elite to document abuse and seek damages
- Holy Grail of art rediscoveries: Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' portrait expected to fetch up to $100M at auction
- Environmentalists damage environment as much as anyone else, according to study
- A hero around the world - Pro-Putin graffiti appears in Catalonia, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Syria and throughout the 3rd World
- Over 90 percent of citizens say new revolution in Russia is unthinkable
- Las Vegas mass shooting, version 3.0 - Now gunman unleashed 200 rounds on security guard a full 6 minutes BEFORE opening fire on concert - UPDATES
- France: Millions go on strike against Macron's labor reforms
- Women's champion, Hillary Clinton, has spokesperson condemn campaign bundler Harvey Weinstein
- Again! Three suicide bombers detonate explosives near Damascus police station
- Christian cake bakers and gay coffee shop owners: Freedom of association should be for everyone
- Second mom in a week facing possible jail time for refusing to vaccinate her child
- Texas high school senior expelled for sitting during the pledge
- Palestinian students sue Israeli airline for ethnically profiled strip searches
- Death by overwork: Japanese Olympic stadium construction worker commits suicide after logging over 190 hours of overtime
- Flashback: Clinton agrees to pay $850K to Paula Jones to end sexual harassment lawsuit
- Apocalypse rescheduled: Biblical doomsayer predicts 7 years of 'great tribulation' after Planet X smashes into earth
- Three weeks after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico's health care infrastructure is in dire condition
- Hostility toward Russian-based cyber security firm within US undermines global efforts to fight crime, says Interpol official
- Terrorism victims looking to sue multinational corporations, case being pursued in U.S. Supreme Court
- Archaeologists decipher symbols on 3,200-year-old stone slab telling of invasions of mysterious Trojan Sea People
- Roman site of Julius Caesar's assassination identified
- Early Bronze Age male skeleton wearing jewelry found in Turkey
- Theory says it's actually the year 1720 because the early Middle Ages were faked
- Newly found documents show bullet was found in JFK's limo, never reported
- The story of King Arthur and his knights may have been created
- Recovering cuneiform, the world's oldest known writing
- 3 mass shootings that the US government would rather you forgot - Because they were responsible for them
- Prehistoric humans developed sophisticated social systems to prevent inbreeding
- October 5, 2000: Remembering Yugoslavia, the West's first color revolution victim
- Vietnamese farmer discovers a spectacular world: Sơn Đoòng cave estimated 5M years old is the world's largest cave
- Addicts, armies and agents: How the CIA turned Vietnam and Laos into a lucrative drug trafficking enterprise
- Pre-dynastic rock art discovered in Egypt
- US-UK intelligence 'hold key' to the demise of UN Sec. Gen. Dag Hammarskjold 56 years ago
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- Vikings were never the pure-bred master race that white supremacists would like to portray
- Tarxien Temples: Testaments to the architectural, artistic, and technological abilities of ancient Malta
- Treasure hunters unearth unique hoard of Roman bronze in Gloucester
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- Like the mythical monster Hydra: Some plants grow bigger while boosting chemical defenses when clipped
- Puzzling spike in radioactive particles across Europe, baffles scientists
- Dr. Henry Bauer interview discussing the corruption of science
- The TC4 asteroid, slated to make a close call with Earth, will be used to test early warning systems
- Scientists have finally found half of the universe's missing matter
- Scientists to explore 120,000yo ecosystem uncovered after trillion-ton iceberg broke from Larsen C Ice Shelf
- Did you know the Moon once had an atmosphere?
- GMO - chicken sperm key to creating cancer-fighting eggs
- Expert hacker shows how easy it is to hack wireless tech
- 'Antibiotic apocalypse': Drug-resistant gene has spread around the world within 2 years
- Thunderbolts Space News: 'Dirty snowballs' falsified - NASA fails to notice
- Comet 01-ASAS-SN brightens unexpectedly
- HIV gene therapy could literally end fatal brain disease
- Is asking whether we live in a simulation scientific?
- Some types of UFOs and mysterious booms may be the secret SR-72
- The Vika: Mythical monster rat found in the Solomon Islands
- Uncovering deep sleep's role in visual learning
- Stephen Hawkins vs METI: Is it safe to call Aliens?
- Global wind speeds slowing since 1960, but nobody knows why
- New Google AI almost perfectly mimics human speech
- Shinmoedake volcano in Japan erupts for first time in six years
- Lightning strikes claim 75 lives in the Indian state of Karnataka this year
- Mini-whirlwind forms suddenly over hotel pool in Lindos, Greece
- 3 bottlenose dolphins found dead or dying along the Jersey Shore
- California wildfires: At least 10 dead, 1,500 structures destroyed as 20,000 flee flames sweeping through wine country (UPDATES)
- Heavy blanket of spring snow covers parts of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Strong shallow 6.7 earthquake strikes near Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic
- Tropical storm Ophelia poised to tie a hurricane season record more than a century old
- Anaheim Hills, California: Twenty-four homes burned so far in 6K-acre Canyon Fire
- 40 earthquake tremors in 48 hours hit La Palma, Canary Islands
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tarapaca, Chile
- Wrong place, wrong time: Tropical bird of prey turns up in New Brunswick, Canada
- Family dog kills 1-year-old baby in South Korea
- Early snow sighted in the mountains of China
- Dead humpback whale buried on beach in Ballina, Australia
- Suspected anthrax outbreak kills 107 hippos in a week in Namibia
- Large sinkhole swallows 2 cars in Perth, Western Australia
- St. Elmo's Fire: Pilot records rare atmospheric phenomenon during Abu Dhabi - Istanbul flight
- Giant hail damages cars as freak hailstorm hits Corrientes, Argentina
- Freak hailstorm wreaks havoc in Johannesburg, South Africa
- Man videos 'meteorite strike' in Cairns, Australia; loud explosion heard
- Bolide streaks over western France
- South Carolina home hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen in sky before fire breaks out in New Hampshire mountains
- Three meteor fireballs explode in the night sky over China
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- The 7 threats of EMF technology
- Experts warn that U.S. isn't prepared for a flu pandemic
- Kids who spend more time outdoors could have better eyesight
- Wise traditions: The Inupiat's fight for the right to be well nourished
- Does acupuncture work by re-mapping the brain?
- It's "flu-shot season" again: What you may not know about the flu shot
- Researchers are investigating whether antidepressants might be useful for prophylactic purposes
- Top unnecessary medical treatments - according to scientists
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Time to pay real attention to children's health
- Oh, Canada! Nearly 2,000 people completed doctor-assisted suicide in the year since bill was passed
- Symbionts - Viruses are being redefined as more than just pathogens
- Women who avoid meat during pregnancy dramatically raise risk of their children becoming substance abusers
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chemtrails, Flat Earthers, and Mental Disintegration: What's wrong with these people?
- Flu vaccine-miscarriage study sparks ridiculous spin
- Low birth weight preemies more susceptible to later mental health issues than infants born at normal birth weight - Study
- FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient
- About 40 percent of US cancers associated with excess weight
- Coralberry leaves may hold promise for treating the symptoms of asthma
- Doctors warn of cancer-like infections years after getting a tattoo
- Higher coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of death
- Stepping outside your comfort zone: Ten uncomfortable challenges that will pay off forever
- The long road back: What it feels like to wake up from a coma
- The art of self-control
- Being busy is killing our ability to think creatively
- Switch it up! Different types of meditation strengthen different parts of the brain
- Harvard-trained brain scientist's stroke gave insight into meaning of life
- Long-term study concludes that only one hour of exercise per week could reduce depression risk by 44%
- Diseases of the will: Six psychological flaws that prevent talented people from achieving success
- 45-year-long study finds ultra-successful children share common traits: Exceptional mathematics abilities and spacial awareness
- The destruction caused by gaslighting
- Corpus callosum: When you split the brain, do you split the person?
- Addicted to love: The chemistry of addiction
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Brother and sister alien hunters discover 'UFO highway' stretching across America's 37th latitude line
- Maurice Barbanell: The different aspects of Estelle Roberts's mediumship
- The UFO Enigma: What might be said about anecdotal evidence?
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too - UPDATE
- Study delves into mysterious lights observed over Norway
- Close encounters, the alchemical kind
- 'Poltergeist' caught on Irish school CCTV
- Mysterious aircraft involved in fatal Air Force crash
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Swansea University, Wales, is renaming its law school after Killary
- Life is too short not to get the last laugh: 25 hilarious headstones
- Russia's foreign ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers - offers 'expert assistance and recommendations'
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
Quote of the Day
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
Recent Comments
"Once again, as with so many things we are facing in this end-game scenario, one positive action we can all take is to stop cooperating." What a...
As it looks now Paddock was a gun dealer, knowing this the slime decided to use his hotel sales event to drape a false flag attack over the useful...
Did anyone ever find any info on a autopsy of Madison? I find nothing in 3 months time. Must be a fake NEWS story. Lot's of bullshit surrounds...
"However, it is now being rumored the 'Queen Elizabeth' may be brought into service early to join a global effort against North Korea. " Aircraft...
One mans 'terrorist' is another mans 'freedom fighter'...