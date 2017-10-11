Local news service "Raqqa 24" has reported that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have made an agreement with ISIS for the terrorist outfit to fully evacuate from their former capital and stronghold of Raqqa.US officers initially declined the agreement demands by ISIS but eventually succumbed after the terrorist group threatened to bomb the entirety of the city and kill as many citizens as possible.With the agreement made for ISIS to evacuate the city, it was confirmed that the first convoy would leave 9:30am local time on Wednesday, with buses already arriving in Ayn Issa to begin evacuating the first convoy.It however has been reported that skirmishes have been conducted between local fighters and the foreign jihadists who refuse to be evacuated.In preparation for the evacuation, ISIS have been seen collecting documents and burning them.The SDF have struggled since June to take the city, and over 3,500 of their fighters have been either killed or permanently disabled.Although it came at an immense price, the capture of Raqqa would be prove to be a symbolic victory for the US-backed militants.