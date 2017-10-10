The Turkish president has been caught on camera battling a severe case of drowsiness during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart. Recep Erdogan yawned and his head drooped as Petro Poroshenko was speaking.For a few seconds it seemed that Erdogan had actually nodded off, before snapping out of it when a Turkish journalist addressed him with a question.In another instance, Erdogan is seen yawning on camera a few times as he tries his best to stay alert.The Turkish president paid a one-day visit to Ukraine on Monday. Before meeting with Poroshenko, he made a brief stop at Victory Square to lay a wreath at a military monument.