The elite 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Mechanized Division were recently deployed from the eastern suburbs of Damascus to the Damascus-Golan Heights border.According to a military source in Damascus, most of the Syrian Army's 42nd Brigade was moved out of the Jobar suburb in east Damascus to the Beit Jinn pocket at the border of the Golan Heights.Since their recent deployment to the Beit Jinn pocket, the Syrian Army's 42nd Brigade has retaken several areas, including much of the northern farms and hilltops.The 42nd Brigade has played an imperative role in the battle of Damascus these last 24 months, as their forces were responsible for capturing Darayya, Khan Al-Sheih, and Qaboun.The Syrian Army troops continued to drive ISIL out of more regions in the Northern outskirts of Deir Ezzur city on Sunday.The army soldiers managed to advance against ISIL along the road to Hatlah village and captured several positions and a water pumping station.In the meantime, the army's artillery units and aircraft targeted ISIL's movements and positions in the two villages of al-Janineh and al-Hosseiniye, al-Siasiyeh bridge, the neighborhoods of Sheikh Yasin, al-Orfi, al-Arzi, Kanamat, Khasarat and al-Hamidiyeh in Deir Ezzur city, killing a large number of terrorists and destroying their military vehicles and equipment.Relevant reports said on Saturday that the army soldiers engaged in fierce clashes with the ISIL and imposed control over more areas near the village of Hatlah Fowqani.A field source said that if the army men capture the villages of Hatlah Fowqani and Hatlah Tahtani,The ISIL's terrorist front is collapsing andafter the rapid advances of the army units in the region.The ISIL terrorist group has transferred its commanders from the town of al-Mayadeen to another town in the Southeastern part of Deir Ezzur province as the terrorist front is collapsing in al-Mayadeen, local sources reported on Saturday.The sources said that ISIL has dispatched its commandersIn the meantime, the ISIL has forwarded its gunmen, deployed in Badiyeh (desert) and Eastern Deir Ezzur, to al-Mayadeen as the army soldiers are advancing rapidly in the region.Relevant reports said on Friday that the army men, deployed in al-Thardah mountain, stormed ISIL's positons and pushed the gunmen back from a number of positions along the Deir Ezzur- al-Mayadeen road.In the meantime, the Syrian Air Force and the army's missile units pounded ISIL's movements in the region, inflicting major losses on the terrorists.