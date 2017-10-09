"It is only the United States, which does not let Daesh be totally annihilated," Nasrallah said in his speech.

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah says the United States does not want Daesh Takfiri group to be destroyed and is providing Takfiri terrorists with assistance through its bases in Syria.Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks while delivering a speech at a ceremony held in al-Ain town in North Bekaa region to commemorate two martyred members of the resistance movement.The ceremony was held after Hezbollah commander, Ali al-Hadi al-Asheq, and Hezbollah fighter, Mohammad Nasserdine, were killed, along with five other fighters, while fighting the Takfiri terrorists in Syria last week.The Hezbollah leader added that the US waswhere Daesh terrorists are trained.Stressing the need to continue the ongoing fight against Daesh despite efforts made by the US, Nasrallah said, "If we do not continue the war against Daesh, the Takfiri group will hit again and resume its campaign of massacre and terror."Nasrallah emphasized that Daesh would return to all areas it had lost if the fight against the group stopped, because Daesh was like a malignant cancer, which must be uprooted.The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah stated that the "Wahhabi Takfiri Daesh" group was only present in small parts of Iraq and Syria, but the group must be totally annihilated, because if not, it would continue to threaten Iraq and Syria.He noted that the main strategy followed by Daesh was to extend its existence, so that, it could launch new battles to reclaim liberated towns and villages.Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah noted that the Middle East region was facingHe stated that Washington and Tel Aviv kept lying about Tehran's nuclear program as they were outraged by the Islamic Republic's influential role in the Middle East.The Hezbollah chief said the main problem between the US and Iran was that the Islamic Republic had caused the Saudi-US plot to crash across the region.He added that the Riyadh regime's policies would eventually fail in Syria despite the fact that the Saudi authorities were funneling huge sums of money and munitions to Takfiri terrorists there.Nasrallah then stressed that Hezbollah was a popular movement, which enjoyed great support both inside Lebanon and across the Middle East, noting that US policies and sanctions would fail to change the group's positions.