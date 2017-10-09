Hassan Hassan‏ - Verified account @hxhassan - 5:22 PM - 8 Oct 2017



1. Turkey established three checkpoints in Darat Izzat, west of Aleppo, in coordination with HTS.

A senior HTS official tells @MousaAlomar Turkish forces won't be present anywhere other than those checkpoints "for now."

2. Mousa asks a series of questions to the HTS official:

Q. Will the Turkish army enter [rebel-held] areas?

A. Yes (but not beyond the three areas agreed with HTS)

Q. Any imminent battle in Idlib?

A. No. So far things are good, unless Turkey changes its position

My own sources confirm that an effort to keep things peaceful between Turkey and HTS is so far successful.

Turkey has proven again that it is not trustworthy.