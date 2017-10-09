© Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolski

The former Workers Party president of Brazil who was ousted in a coup and replaced by current right-wing president Michel Temer, Dilma Rousseff, has slammed him for being "submissive" to the United States policy against Venezuela.Rousseff said in an interview with Sputnik.The statement was in reference to US military exercises that will take place in November in the Brazilian Amazon.Rousseff then went onto say that the move for the US to surround Venezuela military was "undemocratic" and"It was the opposition (in Syria) that gave birth to terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State group," she said."Venezuela is a very important country for the international geopolitical order," she said, stressing that the South American country's large oil reserves make it a particularly vital target for imperialist forces.