The former Workers Party president of Brazil who was ousted in a coup and replaced by current right-wing president Michel Temer, Dilma Rousseff, has slammed him for being "submissive" to the United States policy against Venezuela.

"The Temer government has an absolutely incorrect position towards Venezuela, not only for the pressure of U.S. President Donald Trump and Temer's intention to be submissive, but above all the fact that it accepted joint military actions with U.S. troops in the Amazon," Rousseff said in an interview with Sputnik.

The statement was in reference to US military exercises that will take place in November in the Brazilian Amazon.

Rousseff then went onto say that the move for the US to surround Venezuela military was "undemocratic" and the resemblance of Washington supporting the opposition in Venezuela is like how it was in Syria.

"It was the opposition (in Syria) that gave birth to terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State group," she said.

"Venezuela is a very important country for the international geopolitical order," she said, stressing that the South American country's large oil reserves make it a particularly vital target for imperialist forces.