Violent clashes broke out Sunday morning between the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham (ex-Al Nusra Front) and the Erdogan regime forces and their FSA allies, on the Turkish-Syrian border.According to social media reports, clashes erupted on Sunday morning between the Turkish Forces and elements of Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham (ex-Al Nusra Front) in the northern countryside of the northwestern Syrian province of Idleb, and right at the Turkish-Syrian border.Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham (ex-Al Nusra Front) reportedly, which is inhabited by Syrian refugees and located on the border between Syria and Turkey, with no information on casualties being available at the moment.The jihadists have reportedly hit a Turkish bulldozer.The sources said a number of shells fell near Bab Al Hawa crossing in the northern countryside of Idleb, while few more fell near the displaced persons camp of Deir Hassan on the Syrian-Turkish border, causing panic among the refugees who inhabit the camp.The so-called "Syrian Observatory for Human Rights", which is based in London, said the clashes took place in the vicinity of the village of Kafr Lusin, located in the northern countryside of Idleb province, bordering the southern Turkish province of Hatay, where and intense exchange of fire between the two sides was witnessed, noting that no information on casualties has been provided.According to the Observatory, those wereThe leadership of the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham (ex-Al Nusra Front) has since responded to Erdogan's plans of invading Idleb andThe group has also said that those who "betrayed" the revolution will pay dearly, while, noting that for them jihad is a "real struggle and a martyrdom" and not a picnic.A Turkish military delegation, led by the senior military commanders, has gone to the southern province of Hatay to inspect military units that have recently arrived at the border area with Syria.The developments come hours after Erdogan said that the Free Syrian Army and its aligned factions will begin the process of entering Idleb,at this stage.Yesterday, the head of the Turkish regime, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced the start of a military operation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idleb, aimed at "restoring stability and security" to the province, a thing that would further allow for the return of the Syrian refugees that currently live in Turkey."There is a serious operation going on in Idleb at the moment and will continue until further notice," Erdogan said during the 26th semi-annual "consultation and assessment camp" of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Saturday, adding that his country will make a new step in Idleb in spite of all attempts to prevent it from achieving that, as he put it, noting that so far the Turkish Army has not entered the province of Idleb, but decided to send the units of the so-called "Free Syrian Army" into action instead.According to Erdogan, the southern Turkish cities are vulnerable to the arrival of terrorists at the border area with Syria and will thus receive extra protection.The majority of Idleb province is since the last week of July being controlled by the Al Qaeda-linked Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham (ex-Al Nusra Front).It is noteworthy that in the past, Erdogan and his regime ardentlyAl Nusra Front in its fight against the Syrian Army.The clashes are said to have calmed down since.In addition, it was also reported that Turks and Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham made a sort of peace, with the latter even escorting the Turkish forces to Daret Izza.