The US government has stopped paying Kurdish peshmerga fighters' salaries after a yearlong agreement expired over the summer, and there are no current plans to renew it.Under the deal negotiated by the Barack Obama administration in July 2016, the United States agreed to pay stipends to some 36,000 Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq."The department does not currently fund stipend payments for the peshmerga," Defense Department spokesman Eric Pahon told Al-Monitor.Peshmerga sources flatly accuse the Donald Trump administration of withholding support because of opposition to last month's nonbinding referendum.There was a plan to renew and sign a new similar memorandum of understanding, but the United States discontinued it because of the referendum, Brig. Gen. Hajar Omer Ismail, director of coordination and relations for the Ministry of Peshmerga, told Al-Monitor.Pahon declined to comment on what he called "internal business matters." He said theThe Pentagon in May released a budget request for fiscal year 2018 that assumed that the memorandum of understanding would be renewed this past summer. The request for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1 calls for $270 million for peshmerga stipends and $95 million for "sustainment," 26% more than the $289.5 million requested for fiscal 2017 during Obama's last year in office.The budget request says the cost estimate for fiscal 2018 assumes the Department of Defense and the Ministry of Peshmerga would extend the memorandum of understanding for sustainment of peshmerga force s involved in achieving key objectives to counter IS.That May request may be moot, however, now that the memorandum of understanding has expired. Pahon said the budget is "not a static entity" and is expected to go through "tweaks and changes to match current operating conditions" as the counter-IS campaign targets the militant group's last remaining holdouts in Iraq's Anbar province."The stipend is not the entirety, or even the bulk, of our support for peshmerga forces fighting [IS]," he said. "We are providing the necessary support to our partner forces, at the approval of the government of Iraq, for ensuring the defeat" of IS.Separately, the Trump administration authorized a military sale in April worth nearly $300 million to equip two peshmerga brigades and arm them with 36 howitzers and small arms.told Al-Monitor heand said remaining American-supplied ammunition stocks were "not enough" for the fight against IS.If the referendum does impact relations between Baghdad and Erbil, the Pentagon worries it could limit the fight against IS at a time when the militant group has lost more than 90% of its self-declared caliphate. In operations over the summer, Pentagon officials said, peshmerga fighters established a defensive line that ensnared or killed hundreds of IS fighters fleeing from Tal Afar."There are probably some hurt feelings," Michael Knights, a Lafer fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Al-Monitor.is Al-Monitor's Pentagon correspondent. Based in Washington, Detsch examines US-Middle East relations through the lens of the Defense Department. Detsch previously covered cybersecurity for Passcode, the Christian Science Monitor's project on security and privacy in the Digital Age. Detsch also served as editorial assistant at The Diplomat Magazine and worked for NPR-affiliated stations in San Francisco. On Twitter: @JackDetsch_ALM , Email: [email protected]