Puppet Masters
EU Parliament defends right to use 'proportionate force' in Catalan referendum crackdown
RT
Wed, 04 Oct 2017 22:05 UTC
"It is a duty for any government to uphold the rule of law, and this sometimes requires the proportionate use of force," Timmermans told the European Parliament in Strasbourg during a debate on Catalonia. "Respect for the rule of law is not optional - it's fundamental," he said.
An independence referendum was held in the relatively prosperous Spanish region of Catalonia on Sunday, despite Madrid labeling it "unconstitutional."
A brutal mass police crackdown during the vote saw over 800 people, including women and the elderly, injured in Barcelona and elsewhere across the region.
"If the law does not give you what you want, you can oppose the law, you can work to change the law, but you cannot ignore the law," Timmermans said. For the EU, "it is fundamental that the constitutions of every one of our member states are upheld and respected," he added.
According to Timmermans, the Catalan regional government "has chosen to ignore the law in organizing the referendum of last Sunday."
The leader of the largest European Parliament group, the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, has also decried the Catalan referendum as invalid during the debate. "Who leaves Spain, leaves the European Union," including the eurozone and the single market, Webber warned the Catalan authorities.
According to preliminary data, 90 percent said "yes" to cutting ties with Spain in the referendum, in which less than half of the Catalan population managed to participate. The authorities in Catalonia, who haven't announced the final count yet, said they were going to ask the local parliament to proclaim independence in a matter of days.
It took EU leaders more than a day to come up with comments after police brutality during the Catalan referendum.
On Monday, the European Commission backed the Spanish government's stance that the referendum was against the law and called the police crackdown an "internal matter" for Spain.
This led to accusations of hypocrisy voiced against the EU, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, saying: "How come that in the case of Catalonia the referendum on independence is not valid, while in the case of Kosovo, secession [from Serbia in 2008] is allowed even without a referendum?"
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Captured Russians identified as former Donbass defenders - one reported executed by ISIS
- GOP, Dem lawmakers introduce first 'limit warrantless surveillance' bill
- "Limping into oblivion", Theresa May could be gone by Christmas
- Greenwald's Intercept hires anti-Syrian editor, augmenting its already anti-Syrian bias
- GCHQ in court battle over UK govt bulk hacking data
- Israel donor, billionaire Seth Klarman is one of the largest holders of Puerto Rican debt
- Senior CIA official: N Korean leader doesn't want conflict, 'very rational'
- Maduro: Russia would back Venezuela against the US
- Erdogan, Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei meet to solidify partnership
- EU Parliament defends right to use 'proportionate force' in Catalan referendum crackdown
- Close encounters, the alchemical kind
- Reports: Mysterious substances around the world baffle experts
- Physicists send particles of light into the past, prove time travel is possible
- Senate Intel leader: "No evidence of Russian collusion found, but we'll keep looking anyway"
- Netherlands' defense minister and top general resign following probe into death of two soldiers
- White House spokeswoman subtly tells wicked witch to go back to her cave
- Did a meteorite cause a brush fire in New Hampshire?
- Russia bypasses US oil war, signs billion dollar deals with Saudi Arabia
- Low birth weight preemies more susceptible to later mental health issues than infants born at normal birth weight - Study
- Senator blasts investigation into 'Russian' Facebook ads: 'You're not going to influence anything with $100k in ads, the whole thing is farcical'
- Captured Russians identified as former Donbass defenders - one reported executed by ISIS
- GOP, Dem lawmakers introduce first 'limit warrantless surveillance' bill
- "Limping into oblivion", Theresa May could be gone by Christmas
- Greenwald's Intercept hires anti-Syrian editor, augmenting its already anti-Syrian bias
- GCHQ in court battle over UK govt bulk hacking data
- Israel donor, billionaire Seth Klarman is one of the largest holders of Puerto Rican debt
- Senior CIA official: N Korean leader doesn't want conflict, 'very rational'
- Maduro: Russia would back Venezuela against the US
- Erdogan, Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei meet to solidify partnership
- EU Parliament defends right to use 'proportionate force' in Catalan referendum crackdown
- Senate Intel leader: "No evidence of Russian collusion found, but we'll keep looking anyway"
- Netherlands' defense minister and top general resign following probe into death of two soldiers
- White House spokeswoman subtly tells wicked witch to go back to her cave
- Russia bypasses US oil war, signs billion dollar deals with Saudi Arabia
- Senator blasts investigation into 'Russian' Facebook ads: 'You're not going to influence anything with $100k in ads, the whole thing is farcical'
- Turkey and Iran unite against "illegitimate" Kurdish referendum, slam Mossad's interference
- Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief and three other officials of their duties
- Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov: Russian subs hit terrorist targets with 'Kalibr' cruise missiles in Syria
- Israel provides military support to Kurds in Baghdad amid questions over Kurdish referendum
- Lavrov: Russia ready for any format of cooperation with US
- Reports: Mysterious substances around the world baffle experts
- South Carolina woman orders yoga mat and receives $400K worth of oxycodone pills instead
- CNN confirmed data showing Trump was right about anthem protests torpedoing NFL ratings
- Height of hypocrisy: Pro-life Pennsylvania congressman asks his mistress to get an abortion
- Self-hating feminist asks, "What is it so bad that Muslim man has three wives?"
- Aleppo Twitter girl's mom is frantically deleting pro-war tweets in tandem with propaganda book tour
- 11-year-old Palestinian shot in the head with rubber bullet during Shufat raid
- Flat-earth rapper B.o.B. seeking funding to launch mini-satellite to test theory
- More than 50 dead, 500 wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting - UPDATES
- U.S. opposed UN resolution condemning death penalty for same-sex relations
- US Veteran Affairs is blocking research on marijuana that could help vets suffering from PTSD overcome addictions to opioids
- A day late and a dollar short: Rent-boy rape claim & 6 other allegations against ex-PM Heath would have been investigated
- Tobacconists protest cigarette price hike by dumping ton of carrots outside the Ministry of Health
- Vandals paint 'dead' on monument to Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in Virginia
- Just the beginning: Detroit mother sentenced to jail for not vaccinating her son
- Submarine owner accused of killing Swedish journalist kept snuff videos in his workshop
- Prove to me privilege exists, and we'll go from there...
- Video shows young elephants being captured in Zimbabwe
- Haitian women raped by UN Peacekeepers share their shocking stories
- Dusseldorf press release: "Mediterranean looking" youth gangs suspected of random attempted murder and assault on Monday
- Vietnamese farmer discovers a spectacular world: Sơn Đoòng cave estimated be 5M years old is the world's largest cave
- Addicts, armies and agents: How the CIA turned Vietnam and Laos into a lucrative drug trafficking enterprise
- Pre-dynastic rock art discovered in Egypt
- US-UK intelligence 'hold key' to the demise of UN Sec. Gen. Dag Hammarskjold 56 years ago
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- Vikings were never the pure-bred master race that white supremacists would like to portray
- Tarxien Temples: Testaments to the architectural, artistic, and technological abilities of ancient Malta
- Treasure hunters unearth unique hoard of Roman bronze in Gloucester
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Jar of headless toads discovered inside 4,000-year-old Jerusalem burial
- The Espionage Act of 1917: When the US government declared war on the First Amendment
- Canada's Dene people: History, science, and the 'year of two winters'
- How the NFL blitzes taxpayers
- Death from the clouds - Toxic Comets
- Tomb of Mayan king Discovered in Guatemalan rainforest is over 1,000 years old
- Lost city of Alexander the Great found in Iraq
- Physicists send particles of light into the past, prove time travel is possible
- Scientists suggest a synthetic crystal can mimic learning and forgetting
- Study reveals world's tropical forests are now carbon emission source
- Nobel prize in physics: Discovery of gravitational waves
- When galaxies collide: Hard to spot supermassive black hole 'couples' found by NASA
- Spacewalk 360: RT releases first-ever panoramic video of two Russian cosmonauts in outer space (VIDEO)
- Security researchers discover hackers can easily take control of "smart" sex toys
- Study suggests methane belches kept water flowing on ancient Mars
- House-sized asteroid will come 'damn close' to Earth next week as it passes only 27,000 miles away
- Is gravity an electrical phenomenon?
- Vision drawn to meaning, not what sticks out
- Strange flashes in the quantum realm may create gravity
- Strong solar blast sparks global aurora and doubles radiation levels on the surface of Mars
- Russia develops electromagnetic weapons which could 'neutralize entire armies'
- Genetic study suggests much older origin for Homo sapiens species, evolutionary split may have occurred up to 350K years ago
- Travel anywhere on Earth in under an hour with Elon Musk's 'Big F**king Rocket'
- 'Jupiter is not a gas giant' - Juno Jupiter mystery
- 'Ingenious': Possible end to hereditary disease as Chinese scientists find way to edit human embryo
- Apple warns iPhone's facial recognition technology won't work on children under 13 as faces are too similar
- Comet K2 - farthest active inbound comet ever seen
- Did a meteorite cause a brush fire in New Hampshire?
- Yes, it's Spring in South Africa, but it's snowing in Lesotho and the Drakensberg
- Humpback whale washes up on Block Island, Rhode Island
- Man killed by bear in Odisha, India
- 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies picked up on radar in Denver, Colorado area
- Six killed, three injured by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Whale found stuck to bow of ship near docks in Sheerness, UK
- Houston breaks annual rainfall record set in 1900 with 73.51" of rain so far this year
- Guatemala's Fuego volcano sends ash five kilometres into the sky after 12 eruptions in one hour
- Tube-shaped funnel cloud spotted in Niigat, Japan
- Severe hailstorm hits Hoedspruit, South Africa
- Thousands of leopard sharks, other sea life mysteriously die in San Francisco Bay
- Sun bear kills woman and seriously injures husband in Riau, Indonesia
- Floods and landslides strike southern Norway
- Dead pygmy right whale discovered near Port Vincent, South Australia
- Ship brings dead whale on its bow into Port of Tauranga, New Zealand
- Massive hole in Antarctica's ice appears after 40 years
- Unusual swarm of 600 earthquakes hit Llaima volcano, Chile
- Winter storm at the start of October dumps 30 inches of snow at Rocky Boy's Reservation, Montana
- Record snowfall hits Havre, Montana, power out with reports of up to 15 inches of snow
- Three meteor fireballs explode in the night sky over China
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Low birth weight preemies more susceptible to later mental health issues than infants born at normal birth weight - Study
- FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient
- About 40 percent of US cancers associated with excess weight
- Coralberry leaves may hold promise for treating the symptoms of asthma
- Doctors warn of cancer-like infections years after getting a tattoo
- Higher coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of death
- Hidden epidemic: We are as dream-deprived as we are sleep-deprived
- Can Wim Hof's breathing methods give us superhuman abilities?
- Scientists unveil new arthritis wonder drug claiming it halts bone loss, increases cartilage
- Symptom of dementia: Researchers link inability to smell peppermint with Alzheimer's disease
- Deadly Immunity - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exposes the government cover-up of the Mercury/Autism scandal
- Is your multi-vitamin going to kill you?
- Psychosis, mood, and diet: Low-carbohydrate diet superior to antipsychotic medications
- Dissolving illusions: Hard truths about vaccinations the corporate media refuses to acknowledge
- 7 sneaky signs that you may have diabetes
- Plague spreading rapidly in Madagascar warns WHO
- Investigative Report: Are you eating genetically modified salmon?
- Vaccine companies use infant foreskin cells to research, grow & develop vaccines
- Your mouth acts as the gateway to your body: What does your tongue say about your health?
- Childhood upbringing can have dramatic effects on human health
- 45-year-long study finds ultra-successful children share common traits: Exceptional mathematics abilities and spacial awareness
- The destruction caused by gaslighting
- Corpus callosum: When you split the brain, do you split the person?
- Addicted to love: The chemistry of addiction
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Ian Stevenson's legacy: A case for life after death
- 15% men, 34% women uninterested in sex: How to deal with mismatched libidos
- Signs and symptoms of depression are easily missed in outgoing and highly agreeable people
- 3-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, India says his real family from a previous life is in Punjab
- How parents pass anxiety and depression to their children
- Close encounters, the alchemical kind
- 'Poltergeist' caught on Irish school CCTV
- Mysterious aircraft involved in fatal Air Force crash
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- A possible explanation for the Rendlesham UFO incident
- Nine alien civilizations may be surveilling Earth...
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Euhemerism: Science attempts to explain the existence and myths of fairies
- Life is too short not to get the last laugh: 25 Hilarious headstones
- Russia's foreign ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers - offers 'expert assistance and recommendations'
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
Quote of the Day
Clearly, the newest death of OBL has raised many more questions that have been empirically answered - again, our government is clearly out of control with little accountability. We who question are the ones who are thinking clearly - not the ones who blindly accept WH press releases as incontrovertible proof.
Recent Comments
This time of year is good not only for Halloween pranks. It's also good for harvesting hallucinogenic mushroom. After this you will see something...
Cows. Lots of Reagan methane belching cows. Some of them teleported to earth. They founded India but then developed 'medicine' and got stupid.
How long have people been wandering around this bit looking for stuff? And, like magic, here are these depictions. Wow. I'm going out in my back...
KSA sees which side of the bread is buttered these days.
Fairly logical, in that Hip Hop, a music that is entirely horizontal, with neither curves, peaks, valleys, nor skies, is exactly the kind of...
Comment: 'Respect for the law' has been placed above respect for the people, their choices and wellbeing. The EU is a failing state in the initial stages of disintegration and will act out against and justify all threats to disrupt its unified integrity.