EU member states have the right to use "proportionate" force to defend the rule of law, Frans Timmermans, European Commission First Vice President, said three days after hundreds were injured by Spanish police trying to stop an independence vote in Catalonia.Timmermans told the European Parliament in Strasbourg during a debate on Catalonia. "Respect for the rule of law is not optional - it's fundamental," he said.An independence referendum was held in the relatively prosperous Spanish region of Catalonia on Sunday, despite Madrid labeling it "unconstitutional.""If the law does not give you what you want, you can oppose the law, you can work to change the law, but you cannot ignore the law," Timmermans said. For the EU, "it is fundamental that the constitutions of every one of our member states are upheld and respected," he added."Who leaves Spain, leaves the European Union," including the eurozone and the single market, Webber warned the Catalan authorities.According to preliminary data,It took EU leaders more than a day to come up with comments after police brutality during the Catalan referendum.On Monday, the European Commission backed the Spanish government's stance that the referendum was against the law and called the police crackdown an "internal matter" for Spain.This led to accusations of hypocrisy voiced against the EU, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, saying: