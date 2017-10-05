© Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov



The events which have been taking place after the 2016 presidential elections in the United States are an anomaly, yet Russia is ready for any format of cooperation with Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday."We understand very well the anomaly that unfolded in the US political landscape as a result of the elections which the Democratic party still cannot get over.We are glad that there are people in the United States alongside the US leadership who care about the development of our relations." Lavrov said at a meeting with US experts.Russia hopes that pragmatism will prevail in the United States, the countries should work to resolve many issues together, Lavrov added."We are not being melodramatic about the situation [in the United States after presidential elections], our approach is realistic, we understand that this stage will end at some point. I am convinced that the wisdom and pragmatism of the US people will prevail." Lavrov said at a meeting with US experts.The Russian minister mentioned cooperation between Moscow and Washington in Syria as a successful example of bilateral work."The way we cooperate in Syria, thus, not without problems, yes, of course, as we do not perceive everything similarly, is, nevertheless, an example of how the disagreements might be set aside [in order] to focus on a common vision," Lavrov added.The relations between Russia and the United States have experienced several rounds of tensions over the past year, which were triggered by the allegations concerning Moscow's possible meddling in the presidential election in 2016, accompanied by media reports on the links between the Russian establishment and US President Donald Trump's inner circle on a regular basis.