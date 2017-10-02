© Reuters



Iraqi Kurds begin dialogue with BaghdadThe authorities in Iraqi autonomous province of Kurdistan have announced dissolution of the High Referendum Council, and the formation of a provincial political council that will begin dialogue with the central government in Baghdad.Council member Khalil Ibrahim said the Council's tasks were completed and that the Council of Political Leadership of the Kurds was formed instead.The now former High Referendum Council was set up to lobby for the Kurdistan independence vote.Members of the newly formed Council have already expressed their appreciation of the position on reconciliation held by the newly formed initiative led by Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, a senior religious figure who in the past often stressed the importance of dialogue between the parties, noting that the Council will begin talks with Baghdad in order to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.Via Breakingnews.sy