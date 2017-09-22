(Nagarwala) originally was denied bond because a judge considered her to be a flight risk. However, on Tuesday Nagarwala's attorneys offered this new $4.5 million bond proposal which was accepted by the judge.Another local article gives a bit more detail on the bond itself:
If Nagarwala violates the terms of her bond or fails to appear for court, she and her husband would face the forfeiture of their Northville home and the 17 individuals who are guaranteeing her bond would be required to satisfy the remainder of the bond.
An attorney for Nagarwala admitted to her doing the procedures, but she insists that it is nothing more than a religious practice for Muslim families and that she has done nothing wrong.
The $4.5 million bond is believed to be the largest ever set in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan.
U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman granted a defense motion to release Dr. Nagarwala on a $4.5 million unsecured bond.I'm no legal expert, but it seems incredibly irresponsible for a judge to take such a deal at all. This person is suspected of mutilating dozens of young girls over the past twelve years. A faith leader at her mosque who was also embroiled in this case actually did flee the country.
Nagarwala is putting her own Northville home on the line as well as the homes and assets of 17 supporters - some local and some from across the country.
There are strict conditions - including wearing a GPS tether.
Another disturbing aspect of this case is, of course, the fact that she does not seem to show any remorse for her actions, or any compassion for the children she has harmed.
The fact that she had support within her community should be shocking, considering just how peaceful and awesome Islam is and all, but here we are. 17 people willing to literally put their homes on the line to free a woman who cut the vaginas of little girls.
All of her supporters were Christians or atheists or Buddhists, I'm sure. It couldn't be that her community actually supports this practice, oh no, the Islamophobia!
While it is true that the Dawood Bohra is a small sect of Shia Islam (and the practice of female genital mutilation within the Dawood Bohra is extremely common and takes place in the West), female genital mutilation is absolutely linked to Islam in general. It is very easy for a Muslim to find justification within Islamic doctrine for FGM.
This article is not about whether or not FGM is strictly Islamic, or about which sects and areas practice FGM, however. I wrote about Islam the other day, after the Parson's Green attack. I had intended this morning to write about something different.
The new Nagarwala case developments wouldn't leave my mind. I decided to do a little digging into the sort of faith community she surrounded herself with - and I found the perfect example of what I've been wanting to speak about for a while.
Taqiyya. But allow me a minute for a little more background.
This statement from Dr. Nagarwala's mosque really is an incredible morsel of Islamic f*ckery:
The Dawoodi Bohras do not support the violation of any U.S. law, local, state or federal.I hope I don't have to explain why this is so despicable, but I will anyway, because I'm in a bit of a sassy mood.
Any violation of U.S. law is counter to instructions to our community members. It does not reflect the everyday lives of the Dawoodi Bohras in America.
It is an important rule of the Dawoodi Bohras that we respect the laws of the land, wherever we live. This is precisely what we have done for several generations in America. We remind our members regularly of their obligations. The last such reminder made by the Detroit congregation was in May 2016, and by the Minneapolis congregation in March 2016. It is unfortunate if anyone has not abided by the laws of the country.
These Muslims think cutting girls' vaginas is okay. This mosque, in the United States of America, thinks that cutting girls' vaginas is okay.
They do not care about the innocent girls who were harmed.
They do not care about the fact that this is wrong.
(Interesting that it is Islamophobic bigots who are defending the human rights of Muslim girls, while their own mothers send them away to "girls trips" to get their private parts slashed)
They care for one of two reasons.
- They care because Dr. Nagarwala got caught.
2. They care because her actions have undermined their interests in regards to implementing Sharia law in the United States.
I choose "all of the above", with smart money emphasis on reason number one. I would bet a cool 4.5 million that they are sorry their convenient local p*ssy butcher got caught. Those flights to India to get their daughters fixed are really going to cut into the budget!
But reason number two is also important.
You can argue that the Dawood Bohra are just a tiny sect who don't represent Islam at all (false, but I'll bite). However, their rationale for imploring their community to follow the laws of the United States is shared by mainstream Muslim apologists who make excuses for Sharia.
And that is terrifying.
Remember this idiot? Mrs. "Islam Is The Most Feminist Religion" herself, Yassmin Abdel-Magied?
We also have the woman who wrote that "Wrap My Hijab" rap song (It's catchy. I feel like I'm being Islamically brainwashed) saying Sharia is about "silly things".
First of all, like most seemingly peaceful verses Muslims will throw at you, there are some caveats. Like the small fact that you cannot follow the law if it violates your religion.
No wonder the good doctor isn't feeling the sting of remorse.
However, it is clear by the actions and words of many Sharia apologists that there can be a political advantage to pretending to follow such a rule.
If you respect the law of the land as a Muslim, it makes it easier to expand Islam. It makes it easier to build mosques. It makes it easier to import more adherents. It makes it easier to convince taxpayers to fund the large families of Muslims.
This is not new.
Make no mistake: while most Muslims are likely useful idiots, there are real forces at work in the United States and other Western countries which seek to implement Sharia.
This is why I do not use the term "taqiyya".
The Wikipedia article on Taqiyya gives a decent rundown. Yes, taqiyya is a thing. Yes, it's bad. Yes, many Muslims do practice it, particularly Shias (which the Dawood Bohra are, by the way).
But I don't think the fact that taqiyya exists makes it a good tool for argument.
The term "taqiyya" places intention on the part of those who are most likely unaware that what they are doing even has a term. Many Muslims, especially Sunnis, do not use the term taqiyya at all. It's not as though most Muslims are sitting down to class at the mosque and being taught "Okay, folks! Today we learn how to trick the infidel!"
It also gives Muslims room to wiggle out of the accusation - and if you aren't well versed in taqiyya and it's different forms (I'm still learning myself), you will likely lose the debate on this point alone.
We don't have to call it anything special.
What we saw from the Dawood Bohra mosque in Michigan is something anyone who has spent any time debating with Muslims has seen a million times before.
Lying.
I used to watch BBC Big Questions a lot, for fun, back when it featured people like Milo Yiannopoulas ranting about feminism and such. Now, I watch it for a different reason: to study the tactics of Islam apologists.
Learn about Islam, and you will see what I see. It is disturbing to watch the sheer level of intellectual dishonesty, half truths, obfuscations, and straight-up nonsensical and blatant lies.
You will see it everywhere. On Youtube, on Twitter, on Facebook, on the news.
Is it any wonder anti-Islam folks such as myself are seen as "paranoid"? How could we not be, as most of the country sits idly by while a large group of Muslims support female genital mutilation?
I'll stop being paranoid about Islam when the normies stop being naive about it.
Muslims "lying to the infidels" is the rule, not the exception.
We don't need to call it taqiyya.
