Medieval males were treated for infertility using ground up pig testicles
Theodoros Karasavvas
Mon, 18 Sep 2017 13:43 UTC
New Study Shows that Men Were Blamed for Infertility too
For medieval men, success meant succession. Heredity was at the center of law and order, from the king down through the ranks of society. As a result, the moment children reached marriageable age everyone's focus was on their fertility. Even though it is believed that women in medieval England were blamed for childlessness most of the time, a new analysis of popular medical and religious books by the University of Exeter shows that from the 13th century, many of these medical texts acknowledged the possibility of male infertility, including sterility and "unsuitable seed" as Phys Org reports.
Surprisingly, a 12th century gynecological book called The Trotula, describes a urine test which determined if it was the man or woman that was to blame for the "defect." The book detailed that both the man and the woman should each urinate in a pot of bran, and the pots should be left for nine or ten days. If worms appeared in one of the pots, then that person was considered the infertile partner.
Catherine Rider, senior lecturer in medieval history at the University of Exeter and expert on medieval magic, medicine, religion and marriage, has studied many popular texts from the period and shared her knowledge, as Phys Org reports, "Although medical texts tended to devote most space to female infertility, male infertility was nonetheless regularly discussed as a possible cause of childlessness in academic texts and by educated medieval medical practitioners, and this information may have been used on occasion when treating childless couples. These books show people had accepted long ago that male reproductive disorders were not just about problems that occurred during sex."
The Strange Medieval Treatments For Infertility
But what kind of treatments did a man who couldn't impregnate his wife have to go through? The first and most common solution was prayer. When prayers didn't work (and usually didn't), there were more "drastic" treatments. For example, The Liber de Diversis Medicinis, a collection of medical recipes from the 15th century, mentions among others, "If a man wishes that a woman will conceive a child soon take catmint and boil it with wine until it is reduced to a third of its original volume, and give it to him to drink on an empty stomach for three days." Another medieval book, located in the Wellcome Library in London, suggested that in order to stop sterility, a person should take pigs' testicles, dry and grind them, and drink them with wine for three days.
asino 2017-09-18T18:56:35Z
FWIW - It's "testicles" not "testicals".
I think they eat every other part of a pig why not his balls can't taste that bad
Apparently, sweetbreads are very nice...a bit like chicken nuggets, or so I'm told!