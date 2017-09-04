"Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth because they don't want their illusions destroyed." - Frederich Nietzsche

Microchips Are Already Here

"This is an NFC chip, so it's similar to what phones have nowadays." - Tim Shank

"Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc." - Todd Westby, Three Square Market CEO

"We want to be able to understand this technology before big corporates and big government come to us and say everyone should get chipped - the tax authority chip, the Google or Facebook chip." - Hannes Sjoblad, Chief Disruption Officer at Epicenter Stockholm and Self-proclaimed "Human Augmentation Activist"

Implanted Microchips Will Inevitably Result in the Elimination of Cash

"Once all money exists only in bank accounts - monitored, or even directly controlled by the government - the authorities will be able to encourage us to spend more when the economy slows, or spend less when it is overheating. - Jim Leaviss, Former Bank of England Economist

"It is precisely the existence of paper currency that makes it difficult for central banks to take policy interest rates much below a zero, a limitation that seems to have become increasingly relevant during this century." - Willem Buiter, Chief Economist at Citigroup

"Organizers can even drive more sales by introducing time-sensitive promotions to targeted customer segments on the fly during the festival or post-event. Customer data can also be used to improve future event content to boost sales even further." Eric Janssen, chief revenue officer of Intellitix

The Next Step: Microchips in Your Brain

"[The chips would enable] data-transfer bandwidth between the human brain and the digital world, feeding digital auditory or visual information into the brain, [and thereby] open the channel between the human brain and modern electronics."

"[The] cockroach walks naturally, and we simulate barriers by sending pulses to its antenna. They use their antenna as touch sensors, so stimulation on one side directs these insects towards the opposite direction."

"There's what I call the creepy line and the Google policy with a lot of these things is to get right up to the creepy line, but not cross it. I would argue that implanting things in your brain is beyond the creepy line...at least for the moment until the technology gets better." - Eric Schmidt, Former Google CEO

"Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence...what hasn't been done [yet] is the reading and writing of neural code." - Elon Musk

Will You Accept or Reject Being Tagged with a Microchip?

"When barcodes first came out in the late 1960s, people were appalled. They were wary of them and did not understand the concept. Today, it is so commonplace, we don't even notice it. A microchip would work much in the same way."