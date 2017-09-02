But to brainwashed Americans, the truth was clear for all to see: Russian spies in SF were burning top secret documents that explained exactly how Putin hacked the American election to ensure a Trump win.
If there ever was doubt that espionage was going on in the SF consulate, black smoke clears the air on the issue. https://t.co/r2aAytvasdThe idea that the Russians would be having a laugh at the expense of gullible Americans, fueling their delusions about Russia, is apparently lost on those same hysterical Americans. No surprise there.
- Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 1, 2017
Russia Jerks America's Chain: Smoke Seen Coming from Russian Consulate in SFBlack smoke billowed from the roof of the Russian consulate in San Francisco on Friday afternoon in the aftermath of the US State Dept. ordering its closure. Firefighters arrived at the scene but...