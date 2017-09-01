A transgender model who claimed "ALL white people are racist" in a shocking Facebook rant days after being unveiled in her new role has been sacked by her bosses.Munroe Bergdorf, 29, was billed as "the face of modern diversity" and was one of five ambassadors to be added to L'Oreal's "YoursTruly True Match" campaign.But she has now been dropped from her new role as the beauty company says the outrageous comments are at odds with its values.She reportedly wrote: "Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more."Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that"Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***."Come see me when you realise that racism isn't learned,"Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth... then we can talk."Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f***** at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears."The post was later deleted.However, her bosses at L'Oreal had already been informed of the comments and took swift action.A L'Oréal Paris UK Spokesperson told The Sun online:"The L'Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign."We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her."L'Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty."Today- these are some of the points she made.She said: "This 'rant' was a direct response to the violence of WHITE SUPREMACISTS in Charlottesville. It was not written this week."When I stated that 'all white people are racist', I was addressing that fact that"Unknowingly,. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."She also turned her guns on her old employers.Munroe said: "The irony of all this is that L'Oréal Paris invited me to be part of a beauty campaign that 'stands for diversity'."The fact that up until very recently, there has been next to no mainstream brands offering makeup for black women and ethnic minorities, is in itself due to racism within the industry."Most big brands did not want to sell to black women. Most big brands did not want to acknowledge that there was a HUGE demographic that was being ignored. Because they did not believe that there was MONEY to be made in selling beauty products to ethnic minorities."If L'Oreal truly wants to offer empowerment to underrepresented women, then they need to acknowledge THE REASON why these women are underrepresented within the industry in the first place."However, in a L'Oréal Paris video, Monroe spoke about how much the opportunity meant to her.She said: "If I can't relate to anybody that's in the media that's transgender, then hopefully someone can relate to me."I definitely set out to empower girls like me. I think that our history definitely wasn't being told."Not that many people know that it was trans women of colour that fought for gay rights that started the Stonewall riots, which eventually led to the gay rights movement."The London resident is also a DJ and fashion designer. She started transitioning five years ago, when she was 25, and now, she's a spokesperson for the trans community.She has worked with Illamasqua, Calvin Klein and Boy London.