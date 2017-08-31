"We had been looking into the chromosomal structure of cells, when - quite by accident - we realised that there was a difference between one of the pairs. In some of the cells we were studying, both chromosomes were shaped like an 'X', but in others, only one of the pairs was shaped like this. The second chromosome was much smaller. We decided to label it 'Y'".

Scientists at Princeton University say they have made a startling discovery which could change the way we think about biological sex. Until now, it had been assumed that the sex of a person was not fixed, and could be changed according to how a person felt, but according to the team of researchers, their new findings could blow that idea out of the water.According to the scientist leading the research, Professor Duncan Forth, the unexpected discovery came after months of painstaking work studying human cells:The research became controversial when the team began to investigate potential connections between the 'X' 'Y' discovery, and the subjects from whom the cells had been taken. To Professor Forth's surprise, one link became immediately apparent:Well aware of the huge ramifications of the discovery, the professor nervously explained how the findings, if verified, could completely alter the way we think about biological sex and the terms male and female:That further research may not even be possible, however, as there is rising fury across the university that the study was given funding in the first place. As one 2nd year biology student said to me:Others who I spoke to broke down in tears as they talked about what this research could mean for them if allowed to continue. One particularly distraught post-graduate sociology student wept as they opened up to me:The university's antifascist movement has been threatening to take action unless the research is stopped, the scientists sacked, and a statement issued repudiating the findings so far. I managed to track down the group's leader in the University Safe Space, where he was taking a break between lectures to browse through a baseball equipment catalogue.Wearing a black balaclava to protect his identity, he told me that the group would not tolerate the situation any longer:The controversy has also gone well beyond the university itself, with social media users lining up to condemn what they're calling "hate research". A barrage of criticism was unleashed on Twitter, for instance:Since writing this piece, it has been confirmed that the team of scientists working on the research are no longer in the employ of Princeton, and are now said to be "looking for work".