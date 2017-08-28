© Sebastian Derungs / Reuters
A chemical leak emergency is prompting orders for La Porte, Shoreacres, and Baytown, Texas residents to take cover and turn off their air conditioning and heating systems. This, as the Lone Star State deals with the emergency needs of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The chemical is anhydrous hydrogen chloride, which can cause eye, throat and nasal irritation, according to La Porte police.

The shelter in place order covers areas around State Highways 146 and 225. Deer Park is not affected by the order, according to KTRK.

"Close all doors and windows and turn off heating or cooling systems," an emergency La Porte city notice said. "Stay off the phone so you can receive updates from Emergency Officials."

Harris County Homeland Security and Emergency Management issued an emergency message saying the La Porte Fire Department was "working on a leak from a pipeline in the area of HWY 225 and HWY 146."

A chemical spill at a Valero plant is the reported source of the emergency, according to KPRC.

La Porte police are responding to the spill, KPRC reported.

La Porte is about 26 miles east of Houston and has a population of approximately 35,000.