Reports of water reaching the second storeys of houses and apartment complexes came not only from southern Houston, butSome rivers in the Houston area were at around eight to ten feet (2.4-3 meters) over their banks, WBTV reported. Over a thousand people have been rescued from the affected area since early Saturday."I know for a fact this is the worst flood Houston has ever experienced," Patrick Blood, National Weather Service meteorologist, told the Houston Chronicle. Blood warned that theGeorge Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has announced the cancellation of commercial flights due to the flooding.According to the local power companies, 250,000 of their customers have been left without electricity due to the storm.During a press-conference on Sunday, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said emergency services have responded to more than 2,000 calls to 911 in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.There were 250 vehicle rescues carried out in the storm, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.Mayor Turner urged people to stay indoors and refrain from driving, as many streets in the city are flooded, AP reported. He ordered the downtown George R. Brown Convention Center to be turned into a shelter for those fleeing the flood.Turner also defended his decision not to ask people to evacuate before Hurricane Harvey hit the city bringing the heavy rainfall. "If you think the situation right now is bad and you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare," the mayor explained.According to unconfirmed data from the National Weather Service, five people have been so far killed by the storm. The CCN reported two fatalities, with a woman drowning after driving her car in high water in Houston and another person dying in a storm-related fire in Rockport.The actual death toll remains unclear as the rescuers are simply unable to reach all those stranded by the disaster in their homes or cars.The extent of the damage from Harvey is hard to assess at the moment, but Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, William Brock Long, told NBC's Meet the Press that the length of the recovery process is "going to be years."Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, hit the Gulf coast of Texas at around 10:00 local time on Saturday with powerful winds and heavy rainfall. It reached Houston early on Sunday, dumping 20 to 30 inches (50 to 70 cm) of rain on the already saturated city.President Donald Trump announced that he intends to visit the affected Houston area next week.