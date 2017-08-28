Earth Changes
Houston declares flash flood emergency, unprecedented 1.2m rainfall - UPDATES
Sun, 27 Aug 2017 15:48 UTC
Reports of water reaching the second storeys of houses and apartment complexes came not only from southern Houston, but also from Dickinson in nearby Galveston County.
Some rivers in the Houston area were at around eight to ten feet (2.4-3 meters) over their banks, WBTV reported. Over a thousand people have been rescued from the affected area since early Saturday.
"I know for a fact this is the worst flood Houston has ever experienced," Patrick Blood, National Weather Service meteorologist, told the Houston Chronicle. Blood warned that the "catastrophic flooding in the Houston metropolitan area is expected to worsen."
The National Weather Service has warned that rainfall from Hurricane Harvey could reach 50 inches (1.27 meters) in some places, which would be the highest-ever level registered in Texas.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has announced the cancellation of commercial flights due to the flooding.
According to the local power companies, 250,000 of their customers have been left without electricity due to the storm.
During a press-conference on Sunday, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said emergency services have responded to more than 2,000 calls to 911 in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
There were 250 vehicle rescues carried out in the storm, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.
Mayor Turner urged people to stay indoors and refrain from driving, as many streets in the city are flooded, AP reported. He ordered the downtown George R. Brown Convention Center to be turned into a shelter for those fleeing the flood.
Turner also defended his decision not to ask people to evacuate before Hurricane Harvey hit the city bringing the heavy rainfall. "If you think the situation right now is bad and you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare," the mayor explained.
According to unconfirmed data from the National Weather Service, five people have been so far killed by the storm. The CCN reported two fatalities, with a woman drowning after driving her car in high water in Houston and another person dying in a storm-related fire in Rockport.
The actual death toll remains unclear as the rescuers are simply unable to reach all those stranded by the disaster in their homes or cars.
The extent of the damage from Harvey is hard to assess at the moment, but Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, William Brock Long, told NBC's Meet the Press that the length of the recovery process is "going to be years."
Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, hit the Gulf coast of Texas at around 10:00 local time on Saturday with powerful winds and heavy rainfall. It reached Houston early on Sunday, dumping 20 to 30 inches (50 to 70 cm) of rain on the already saturated city.
President Donald Trump announced that he intends to visit the affected Houston area next week.
Comment: More than 1,000 people have been rescued in Houston as of 5pm Sunday (27 August), the city's mayor, Sylvester Turner, announced, as quoted by AP. The official said that nearly 6,000 calls had been received by local police and fire department units, adding that many people were trapped in their attics or on their roofs.
Over 22 aircraft were working to help identify people stranded on roofs, he said. Over 90 dump trucks and 35 boats are also used by the city in rescue operations.
In Dallas, officials have announced they would open an additional "mega shelter" to evacuees on Tuesday morning. The city's convention center will be able to serve 5,000 people fleeing from the hurricane-affected southern part of the state.
Update (Aug. 28)
So far, Harvey has dumped more than 15 trillion gallons of water on Texas, breaking all-time records - with potentially 6 trillion gallons more to come. The resulting floods have been catastrophic.
There may be no parallel available to any other rainstorm in U.S. history, based on the number of people affected, amount of water involved, and other factors, meteorologists have warned.Just check out these before-and-after pics:
Due to its wide geographic scope across America's 4th-largest city, the ensuing flood disaster may rank as one of the most, if not the most, expensive natural disaster in U.S. history.
The flooding of the bayou reached catastrophic levels last night, reaching 7.28 ft above flood stage. While the flooding continues, NASA satellites show Harvey moving back into the Gulf.
The National Weather Service had to add another color to their rain maps in order to account for the level of rainfall.
