© NASA
Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall once again, this time in Louisiana, hitting the state's southwest coast.

Strong winds and torrential rain returned to land about 5 miles (8km) west of Cameron, the US National Hurricane Center reported. Harvey is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Wednesday evening local time.

"On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday," the NHS said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters Tuesday, "the worst is yet to come for Louisiana," and advised residents should "prepare and pray."

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm on Friday and made a second landfall hours later before being downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

Heavy rain is expected along the coast of Texas and in west and northern Louisiana, the Washington Post reports.