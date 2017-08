© NASA

Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall once again, this time in Louisiana, hitting the state's southwest coast."On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday," the NHS said.Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm on Friday and made a second landfall hours later before being downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.Heavy rain is expected along the coast of Texas and in west and northern Louisiana, the Washington Post reports