Electronics retailer Best Buy apologized after viral photos appeared to show cases of water selling for more than $40 in Houston as Hurricane Harvey approached, CNBC reported.Best Buy does not sell water by the case and said signage promoting an offer of $42.96 a pack was "a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday," a company spokeswoman told CNBC. "We're sorry and it won't happen again. Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don't typically sell cases of water., a spokeswoman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told The Hill