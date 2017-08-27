Sean Hannity says the media is so blinded by their "Trump derangement syndrome" that they can never cover President Trump fairly or tell the truth, and that's extremely dangerous for the country.

"What we're seeing now is beyond media malpractice," Hannity said. "They're doing a tremendous disservice to you, the American people, and the country by continually spreading lies and falsehoods about the president and advancing their agenda."

He said the media has been exposed as "purveyors of fake news," and that's why Trump continues to call them out on an almost daily basis.

"This hatred against the president is beyond out of control. It needs to stop," Hannity said, acknowledging that's unlikely to happen.

He added that it's not just the media, and he's "disgusted" with the sewer that is Washington, D.C.

He said he has a message for the mainstream media, Democrats and the Republicans who aren't supporting Trump: "If you want to make America great and you want to help the people you claim to have a monopoly of compassion [for], solve the country's problems."

"If the country would unite, there's no limits to just how great and prosperous and safe and secure this country will be."

Watch more: