North Korea wouldn't stand a chance against the US if the war of words between the two states escalates into a military conflict, Leonid Ivashov, a political analyst and retired Russian Colonel-General, told RT, urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis."It's a total mismatch," Ivashov, who currently heads the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, said of the possible confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang.he said.President Donald Trump needs to strengthen his position in Washington, andIvashov said.According to the retired colonel-general, modern surveillance technologies allow the US to know "the exact location of all missile systems and nuclear production facilities" possessed by Pyongyang.The American B-1 bombers will be able to inflict significant damage on Pyongyang's underground nuclear development facilities and missile silos, "taking into account the weakness of the North Korean anti-missile defense," Ivashov said.He was also skeptical about Pyongyang's threats to target the US territory of Guam in case of an attack.he said."The US has a powerful anti-missile defense system off the coast of the Korean Peninsula... which may well intercept Pyongyang's missiles. The Guam Air Base, which North Korea is planning to attack, is also covered by the US anti-missile defense," Ivashov added.Earlier this week, North Korea said that it would fire ballistic missiles in the direction of Guam sometime in mid-August as a rehearsal of war with the US.The announcement was made after Trump promised "fire and fury" against Pyongyang if it continued tests aimed at developing nuclear-capable long-range ballistic missiles.On Friday, Trump came up with another bellicose statement, warning the North on Twitter that "military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."With the current state of events, it's is important for the international community to push the crisis towards a diplomatic solution," he said.Ivashov said.