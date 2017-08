Cooler temperatures are predicted to span much of the eastern part of the United States throughout the month of August.Those overnight lows are expected to persist in lands east of the Rockies for the next two weeks, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s, according to Weather.com This pattern will continue into the second week of August with below-average temperatures affecting much of the East Coast, Midwest, and some of the South.The Weather Channel reports thatAnother cold front is also expected to bring thunderstorms and showers through the central and eastern states early this week. New York City will be hit with showers and cloudy skies Monday morning, with temperatures staying in the high 60s.Between spells of cold weather temperatures could return to somewhere approaching seasonal norms, but theaccording to the Washington Post