© David Duke.com



"Russia, Iran & NK cant violate int'l order w/o consequence. Proud many sanctions I wrote included in bipartisan bill"

"#ICYMI FIFA must dismiss Russia as host of @FIFAWorldCup if forced labor reports are true. Ignoring them=complicity"ttps

"I was proud to help secure our record breaking $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding you all advocated for it - an agreement that ensures that Israel's defenses will remain unmatched in the region and that together, the United States and Israel will continue developing defense technologies of astounding sophistication, like Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the Arrow-3 missile defense systems."

Shortly after 11:00 AM, Wednesday August 2, 2017Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is joined by millions of us who've now lost all hope of peace and reconciliation in the world.Dmitry Medvedev attacked Trump's decision to sign the bill in the same way most of us analysts will, chastising the US President after his clear bow to a US Congress unified in its hysteria against Vladimir Putin's Russia. But the Russian Prime Minister did not delve into just "why" Trump is praying to the altar of neo-conservatism today.Let me enlighten you on what is really taking place in Washington.Two days ago, a close colleague of mine was on the line from Greenwich, Connecticut to discuss my upcoming book when the conversation turned to these new Russia sanctions. My colleague related a story from Capital Hill and an insider who explained the vote on the sanctions law. The gist of this insider's revelation was thatWhen I heard AIPAC stood behind, my mind immediately reverted to images and sound bites of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Their mutual gratification society handshakes, the syrupy sweetness of the Israeli's recollections on young Trump - and then I thought on the Saudi arms deal and the wider frame of the Arab Spring. Sorry to consolidate so many facets here, butLooking again at Russia's Medvedev:The point of this new sanctions law is revealed simply.Turning to the law itself, even the Trump administration admittedIs a Barack Obama infused Supreme Court going to overturn the law? This question is rhetorical, for no justice will ever even read through this law. Looking at the Israel lobby and the Zionist influence on America overall, it's becoming stunningly clearWhen I heard AIPAC was "all in" on this law, I did a two minute analysis of their digital and social media footprint. It's important to run down the lobby's online rhetoric here. The website is replete with Trump administration ambassadors and evangelists for Israel "likes", as well as Congressional "yes men" who I found to be key in pushing this law down our throats. The Twitter feed of AIPAC the last few weeks reads like an online gambling casino SPAM attack. And until this sanctions bill was signed by Trump, the scrolling Twitter message from AIPAC endeavored to lump Russia in with marginalized Iran and North Korea - today the feed reverts to bashing the Palestinians.The controversial AIPAC pressure to pass the so-called Taylor Force Act, is being pressed in in order to ruin $300 million annually in U.S. economic support to the Palestinian cause. Reverting back to the Russia sanctions law though, the Israelis tout every supporter in Washington and aboard who bends to its will. A Tweet retweeted by AIPAC from Senator Bob Menendez‏ is emblematic:Menendez is a lunatic in my view. The New Jersey Senator's efforts to please the Israel lobby in the bag today, the member of Foreign Relations Committee is out to strip Russia of the upcoming FIFA World Cup today. This Tweet reveals the deep state seemingly bent on all out war on Russia.Some may recall thatinvolving convicted South Florida Dr. Salomon Melgen, who was found guilty recently of sixty-seven criminal counts of fraud. Menendez was turned down this month in his attempt to have a September trial postponed.from Melgen, who allegedly paid him over $1 million. Menendez gave a rousing speech at the 2017 AIPAC conference back in March. The last to speak at the Tuesday session of the conference, Menendez framed a future for us all without even meaning to. In his Netanyahu praising cap off, the New Jersey sellout offers this with regard to America's intentions in the Middle East:"Record breaking!" The arrogance and cutting clarity of that stinks of money, control, and a militarism these new Russia sanctions signal. Yes, Israel will be secure for a while, as secure as she was during the first Cold War.AIPAC has exerted a massive pressure, and the message could not be more clear, the Zionists who control Israel are at the wheel. Just read the list of speakers at the conference. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R-WI), United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Vice President of the United States Mike Pence stood tall in their unwavering support for Israel - no matter what.Donald Trump threw his constituents under the buss this week. But the American president's crime will be registered when more trillions are spent uselessly on weapons, and when the souls of innocent dead reach God.I place fifty percent of the blame on the people behind this Israeli lobby, and the other fifty percent on the one man who might have prevented it.is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook"