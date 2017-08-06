The Islamic State's (ISIL) reign of terror in Al-Sukhnah is near its end, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) swarms the city from several axes.



According to a soldier from the 5th Corps, the Syrian Army has entered Al-Sukhnah from three different axes, forcing the Islamic State militants to retreat towards the city-center.



The soldier added that the battle for Al-Sukhnah could end tonight because the Islamic State is surrounded from several axes and greatly outnumbered by the Syrian Army.



Al-Sukhnah is a strategic city that is located northeast of Palmyra and along the main highway to Deir Ezzor.



Liberating Al-Sukhnah will put the Syrian Army in position to enter the Deir Ezzor Governorate from its western axis for the first time in over two years.

Indeed if ISIS really did redeploy fighters to hold on to the town then this looks to have been a miscalculation, taking fighters away from other fronts and putting them in a place where most of them are likely to be killed by the Syrian army.